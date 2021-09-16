Lobos, Aggies brace for Thursday soccer showdown

By ABQJournal News Staff

LAS CRUCES — Rivals New Mexico (4-2) and host New Mexico State (4-3) play for the 10th time in women’s soccer Thursday at 7 p.m. at the NM State Soccer Athletics Complex. Tickets are $7 for adults; kids 12-under are admitted free.

The Lobos are 8-1 all time vs. the Aggies and have outscored them 16-2 over that span. NMSU’s lone win, 1-0, came in 2017.

UNM rolls into Las Cruces with the Mountain West’s highest goals per game average (2.50) and top 1-2 scoring punch with Jadyn Edwards and Zaria Katesigwa, both with four goals so far.

New Mexico State is ending a six-match road swing and has dropped three of its last four after a 3-0 start. Junior Hannah Leitner leads the Western Athletic Conference with four assists. She is the program’s all-time leader in assists with 12.

