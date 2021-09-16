Navajo Nation reports 45 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

By Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 45 more COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 33,338 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,426 known deaths from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Navajo officials are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

Officials said all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.

The new rules apply to full, part-time and temporary employees, including those working for tribal enterprises like utilities, shopping centers and casinos.

Any worker who does not show proof of vaccination by Sept. 29 must be tested every two weeks or face discipline.

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of another ...
Around the Region
Crews searching for a missing man ... Crews searching for a missing man at Grand Canyon National Park made an unexpected discovery this summer. They found the remains of another person, ...
2
Arizona House member tapped for Navarette's old Senate seat
Around the Region
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors ... The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday selected a sitting member of the Arizona House to replace a state senator who resigned after ...
3
7-year-old Arizona girl killed in head-on crash in Kansas
Around the Region
A 7-year-old Arizona girl was killed ... A 7-year-old Arizona girl was killed Tuesday in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 50 in in southwest Kansas. The child, Isabella Rodriguez-Rivera, was ...
4
Groups ask US to consider extreme heat in border ...
Around the Region
Human rights groups are calling on ... Human rights groups are calling on the Biden administration to consider the effects that climate change-fueled heat has on migrants when designing the government's ...
5
Phoenix woman accused of fatally sedating 2 young daughters
Around the Region
A Phoenix woman has been arrested ... A Phoenix woman has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two young daughters, police said ...
6
Texas school districts sued over mask mandates push back
Around the Region
Some of the 15 Texas school ... Some of the 15 Texas school districts that have been sued in the past week for defying Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on mask ...
7
Man and woman found dead inside car; Drug usage ...
Around the Region
Police are investigating the discovery of ... Police are investigating the discovery of two dead bodies inside a car. They said the bodies of a man and a woman were found ...
8
Texas company to pay nearly $3M for Clean Air ...
Around the Region
A Texas plastics company has agreed ... A Texas plastics company has agreed to pay nearly $3 million in civil penalties for violating the Clean Air Act, the U.S. Department of ...
9
Arizona reports 2,432 additional COVID cases, 29 more deaths
Around the Region
Arizona on Wednesday reported 2,432 additional ... Arizona on Wednesday reported 2,432 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, increasing the state's totals to 1,055.919 cases and 19,333 deaths. Virus-related hospitalizations ...