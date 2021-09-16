‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

NEW YORK — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021.

Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing.

Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was initially tapped as Alex Trebek’s successor but left the show after past misogynistic and disparaging comments surfaced.

Bialik was tapped as interim host, and her episodes will air through Nov. 5. After that, Sony says Jennings and Bialik will share hosting duties based on their schedules through the end of the calendar year. No on-air auditions of other potential hosts were announced.

Jennings, the record-holder for longest “Jeopardy!” winning streak, is a consulting producer on the show. Bialik has already been chosen to host “Jeopardy!” prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship.

“Jeopardy!” used a series of guest hosts, including Richards, for shows filmed after Trebek’s death. The beloved host died last November of cancer.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will host through the end of the calendar year, not the full TV season.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Courts: Pretrial release doesn't fuel violent crime
ABQnews Seeker
Police, prosecutors, politicians complain about 'revolving ... Police, prosecutors, politicians complain about 'revolving door'
2
NM officials focus on keeping schools open
ABQnews Seeker
With virus cases receding, education leader ... With virus cases receding, education leader does not foresee a return to virtual learning
3
Honoring the service of military veterans with a ride ...
ABQnews Seeker
'There are no distractions, not a ... 'There are no distractions, not a lot of people talking' up in a small plane
4
Help when your loved one is a victim of ...
Blogs
A nonprofit agency provides information, referrals, ... A nonprofit agency provides information, referrals, advocacy and support for the families and friends of victims of violence – all at no ...
5
Police: Man shot by worker had BB gun
ABQnews Seeker
Alleged robber died after shooting at ... Alleged robber died after shooting at ABQ Subway
6
Food banks in NM brace for uncertain future
From the newspaper
National aid set to be eventually ... National aid set to be eventually phased out
7
Work begins on 'war-gaming' lab at Kirtland AFB
ABQnews Seeker
Facility will immerse 'warfighters into scenarios ... Facility will immerse 'warfighters into scenarios using future technologies'
8
Rep. Armstrong, ABQ Democrat, to retire next year
ABQnews Seeker
Armstrong is one of the leading ... Armstrong is one of the leading voices in the Legislature on health care
9
Suspect sought in abduction of 13-year-old girl from Kirtland
Crime
Teen last seen at rodeo grounds, ... Teen last seen at rodeo grounds, was found the next day in Arizona
10
Rio Rancho workers get pandemic hazard pay, vaccination incentives
ABQnews Seeker
City hopes move will help to ... City hopes move will help to reduce employee turnover