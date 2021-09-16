Intel to partner with NM colleges on hiring push

Intel Corp. is partnering with five prominent New Mexico colleges and universities on a student hiring effort that will help support its $3.5 billion investment in its Rio Rancho facility.

Erika Edgerly, public affairs director for Intel New Mexico, announced the new student work program during Albuquerque Economic Development’s quarterly luncheon Thursday. The company plans to hire at least 70 student interns from New Mexico State University, University of New Mexico, New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, Central New Mexico Community College and San Juan College, with the potential for the program to expand in the future.

“Through this program, our aim is to not only provide learning experiences for New Mexico students, but also to develop them so they are ready to enter the workforce at graduation,” Edgerly said in a prepared statement.

In May, Intel announced that its Rio Rancho facility would be upgraded and converted into a global manufacturing hub for the company’s new “Foveros” chip-packaging technology. The investment is projected to generate 700 new high-paying permanent positions at the facility, plus around 1,000 construction jobs.

Edgerly said during the luncheon that Intel hopes to fill many of those positions with local talent.

Through the student hiring program, Intel plans to hire 50 undergraduate and graduate engineering interns and 20 technician interns. Students must be enrolled full-time at their institution, and undergraduates must be within two years of graduating, according to information provided by Intel.

Edgerly said some of the internships will operate traditionally, with students working for around 12 weeks while taking time off of school. Other internships, however, will run for a full year and operate more similarly to a part-time job that co-exists with students’ school schedules.

“We’re going to work around their schedule so that they can maintain their enrollment in school and continue to strive toward graduation,” Edgerly said.

Student participants will have opportunities for hands-on learning experiences relevant to what they study in school, as well as networking and benefit opportunities and developmental coaching from Intel managers, according to the company.

Edgerly said the program will co-exist with a recently announced partnership with CNM and other schools around the country focused on artificial intelligence training. She noted that CNM and other community colleges play an important role in creating a pipeline for students from various socio-economic backgrounds.

“It really does help bring an equalizing platform out there for all members of our community to have really good access to really high-quality education,” Edgerly said.

Edgerly, who originally began working at Intel as a student intern, added that she hopes the hiring program will help keep New Mexico students from leaving the state to pursue job opportunities.

“That really is to help advance our pipeline, and help our students become future members of our workforce,” she said.

Select openings are already posted at www.intel.com/nmjobs.