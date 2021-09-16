APD still looking for suspect in fatal bar shooting

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Javier Vargas Vasquez (APD)
The man accused in a quadruple shooting that left one man dead outside an Albuquerque sports bar is still on the loose.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said detectives have yet to find 22-year-old Javier Vargas Vasquez.

Vargas Vasquez was charged two months ago with an open count of murder and three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in a Aug. 12 shooting that left Lawrence Anzures, 30, dead and three others injured.

Police responded around 9:45 p.m. to the shooting at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina on Louisiana NE at Americas Parkway. Anzures died at the scene and Anzures’ friend, a waitress and bystander were hospitalized.

Witnesses told police Anzures and his friend were fighting with Vargas Vasquez when he opened fire on them and fled the scene.

