Arizona county starts $2.6 million in legal aid for renters

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona’s largest county has announced $2.6 million in free legal help for tenants who were unable to pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

Maricopa County said this week it will draw on its fiscal recovery fund to pay nonprofit Community Legal Services for 12 attorneys and six paralegals to help renters in the Phoenix metro area.

The state doesn’t have a similar legal fund for tenants trying to pay their back rent now that a federal moratorium protecting them from eviction has ended.

Pima County and Tucson last year set aside $2 million of their rental aid for their own legal programs.

The U.S. Supreme Court in late August blocked a new moratorium by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that would have continued to protect renters from eviction if they had withheld rent because they were affected by COVID-19

Court officials say they expect to see evictions rise in the coming weeks.

Less than 1% of all tenants in eviction cases in Maricopa County have had legal representation during the COVID-19 crisis compared with 90% of landlords who have had lawyers.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Planned Parenthood clinic shooting suspect ruled incompetent
Around the Region
A man accused of killing three ... A man accused of killing three people at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado in 2015 is incompetent to stand trial, a federal judge ...
2
Lawyer: Arizona Senate's 2020 election review out next week
Around the Region
An attorney representing the Republican-controlled Arizona ... An attorney representing the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate told a judge Thursday that the long-delayed review of 2020 election results in the state's most populous ...
3
Maryland man backpacking at Grand Canyon is reported missing
Around the Region
Authorities were searching Thursday for a ... Authorities were searching Thursday for a Maryland man reported missing at Grand Canyon National Park. Park officials said they received a report around 9 ...
4
Arizona reports 2,855 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths
Around the Region
Arizona health officials are reporting 2,855 ... Arizona health officials are reporting 2,855 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and another 27 related deaths. The state Department of Health Services dashboard released the ...
5
Polis, 1st openly gay governor elected, marries in Colorado
Around the Region
Colorado's Jared Polis, who became the ... Colorado's Jared Polis, who became the first openly gay man in the United States to be elected governor in 2018, has married his longtime ...
6
GOP's Matt Krause joins race against Texas AG Ken ...
Around the Region
Republican Matt Krause, a longtime ally ... Republican Matt Krause, a longtime ally of embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, said Thursday he is joining the growing ranks of candidates who ...
7
Judge: Texas is to blame for foster care neglect, ...
Around the Region
A federal judge has accused Texas ... A federal judge has accused Texas leaders for failing to act on her orders to fix the foster care neglect in which 400 or ...
8
Navajo Nation reports 45 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 45 more COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the tribe's totals to 33,338 confirmed ...
9
Fugitive kills self, woman fatally shot by Arizona officers
Around the Region
A fugitive killed himself and a ... A fugitive killed himself and a woman was fatally shot after pointing a gun at law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon, police said. They said ...