State reports 13 more COVID deaths

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

The state reported 882 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths in an update Thursday afternoon.

The numbers brought the total to 243,962 cases and 4,662 deaths so far in New Mexico.

Officials said the most recent 10 deaths were spread across multiple counties, except for two people from Chaves County — one being a man in his 20s with underlying conditions.

The other deaths ranged in age from their 50s to their 80s and eight were hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

There were also three delayed deaths — more than 30 days ago — reported on Thursday: a man in his 40s from Eddy County, a woman in her 50s from a nursing home in Lea County and a woman in her 80s from Santa Fe County.

The majority of new cases were from Bernalillo, Doña Ana, Lea and Sandoval counties with 231, 77, 63 and 58, respectively. There were also 54 cases in Chaves County and 52 in San Juan County.

Officials said there were 388 people hospitalized across the state with the virus, up from 320 on Monday. The number of those hospitalized may include people who tested positive for COVID-19 outside New Mexico but are currently hospitalized here.

As of Thursday, there are 211,892 people designated as having recovered from the virus by the New Mexico Department of Health.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Direct ABQ-Hollywood flight to begin in January
ABQnews Seeker
A new daily direct flight between ... A new daily direct flight between Albuquerque and Hollywood Burbank Airport ...
2
State reports 13 more COVID deaths
ABQnews Seeker
The state reported 882 new cases ... The state reported 882 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths in an update Thursday afternoon. The numbers brought the total to 243,962 ...
3
Intel to partner with NM colleges on hiring push
ABQnews Seeker
Intel Corp. is partnering with five ... Intel Corp. is partnering with five prominent New Mexico colleges and universities on a student hiri ...
4
APD still looking for suspect in fatal bar shooting
ABQnews Seeker
The man accused in a quadruple ... The man accused in a quadruple shooting that left one man dead outside an Albuquerque sports bar is still on the loose. Gilbert Gallegos, ...
5
Rio Rancho workers get pandemic hazard pay, vaccination incentives
ABQnews Seeker
City hopes move will help to ... City hopes move will help to reduce employee turnover
6
Lobos look 'Inland' once again for latest hoops recruit
ABQnews Seeker
Maps tell us Southern California's 'Inland ... Maps tell us Southern California's 'Inland Empire' region doesn't reach New Mexico. Lobo basketball plans to bring it to the Pit next year anyway. ...
7
Honoring the service of military veterans with a ride ...
ABQnews Seeker
'There are no distractions, not a ... 'There are no distractions, not a lot of people talking' up in a small plane
8
Los Lunas man pleads guilty, gets 32 years in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Co-defendant in jail awaiting sentencing Co-defendant in jail awaiting sentencing
9
Rep. Armstrong, ABQ Democrat, to retire next year
ABQnews Seeker
Armstrong is one of the leading ... Armstrong is one of the leading voices in the Legislature on health care