State reports 13 more COVID deaths

The state reported 882 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths in an update Thursday afternoon.

The numbers brought the total to 243,962 cases and 4,662 deaths so far in New Mexico.

Officials said the most recent 10 deaths were spread across multiple counties, except for two people from Chaves County — one being a man in his 20s with underlying conditions.

The other deaths ranged in age from their 50s to their 80s and eight were hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

There were also three delayed deaths — more than 30 days ago — reported on Thursday: a man in his 40s from Eddy County, a woman in her 50s from a nursing home in Lea County and a woman in her 80s from Santa Fe County.

The majority of new cases were from Bernalillo, Doña Ana, Lea and Sandoval counties with 231, 77, 63 and 58, respectively. There were also 54 cases in Chaves County and 52 in San Juan County.

Officials said there were 388 people hospitalized across the state with the virus, up from 320 on Monday. The number of those hospitalized may include people who tested positive for COVID-19 outside New Mexico but are currently hospitalized here.

As of Thursday, there are 211,892 people designated as having recovered from the virus by the New Mexico Department of Health.