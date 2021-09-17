Santa Fe deputies shoot, injure person in Santa Fe

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Santa Fe County deputies shot and injured a person Thursday evening in Santa Fe.

New Mexico State Police, on Twitter, said no deputies were injured in the incident.

State Police said the shooting happened sometime before 6:15 p.m. at Avenida Del Sur and NM Highway 14.

“Suspect injured, deputies are okay and uninjured,” the Twitter post read. “More information when available.”

