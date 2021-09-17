Lobo QB Wilson has experience in big-time venues — including Kyle Field

By Steve Virgen / Journal Asst. Sports Editor

In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Texas A&M defensive lineman Justin Madubuike (52) brings down Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (3) in action at Kyle Field. Wilson returns to that stadium this Saturday with the New Mexico Lobos. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

 

On Tuesday morning, before the University of New Mexico football team began practice to prepare for No. 7-ranked (2-0) Texas A&M, quarterback Terry Wilson posted photos on Instagram of himself from a career-best performance on Saturday along with the message: “Put the city on my back!”

The Kentucky transfer has quickly established himself as a leader of the 2-0 Lobos and isn’t shying away from being the go-to guy for advice about playing at a big-time college football venue like A&M’s Kyle Field (capacity 102,733).

Wilson, who threw for a career-high 381 yards in a 34-25 win over rival New Mexico State and was named Mountain West Conference Player of the Week, went 17-8 as a starter with the Wildcats. That record includes ground-breaking wins at Florida and Tennessee. In 2018, Wilson and Kentucky took Texas A&M to overtime at Kyle Field, but the Aggies won 20-14.

“It was loud, a crazy atmosphere,” Wilson said of Kyle Field. “But you gotta love that atmosphere. That’s college football. You gotta be on point. Every play of the game. Just be free. Play free. Don’t think that all the pressure is on you. There’s a lot of people there, but who cares? It’s just part of the game. It’s just the little things I’ve been telling the team. Relax, play ball and have fun. You only get these type of opportunities once or maybe twice.”

When UNM coach Danny Gonzales was asked about Wilson’s Instagram message, the Lobos’ second-year head man said, “that’s awesome.”

“That’s a confident guy, believing in what he’s doing and believing in what we’re doing as a program,” Gonzales said. “People are gonna get tired of hearing me say it: We’re gonna paint this town cherry. We’re gonna be good.

“Sooner or later, you have to stop talking about ‘we’re going to,'” he added. “So we got guys with that mentality. That means we’re turning the corner. We still have a ways to go, but that’s the mentality you want them to have.”

Wilson said he wanted to go to a team that would showcase his passing ability after deciding to leave Kentucky and enter the transfer portal. He’s found that at UNM, where he has gained confidence in offensive coordinator Derek Warehime’s scheme. Wilson said he has found comfort and familiarity with Warehime, whose father, Nick, coached Wilson at Del City High in Oklahoma.

Wilson has thrown for 559 yards and six touchdowns without an interception this season. He’s been living up to his nickname: Terry Touchdown. The six touchdowns have been to six pass-catchers: tight ends Kyle Jarvis, Trace Bruckler and Connor Witthoft and wide receivers Keyonta Lanier, Andrew Erickson and Mannie Logan-Greene. Wilson was 26-for-37 against NMSU, completing passes 11 receivers. He recorded the most passing yards in a game for the Lobos since 2003.

“It’s been pretty smooth,” Wilson said of his time thus far with the Lobos. “It’s going good. We’re 2-0. That’s the biggest thing. We’re getting wins. Most importantly we’re actually having fun out there. … There are still things we need to clean up. But we’re having fun.”

In addition to his MWC honor, Wilson was named the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week for his performance against NMSU and after gaining more votes than seven other candidates in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook contest.

Wilson acknowledged that he has been approached to profit from some name, image and likeness opportunities, but said he doesn’t like to talk about that. He’d rather talk football and the upcoming game.

“We’re the underdogs and I love that,” he said. “We have the opportunity to go in there and be able to showcase our skills in front of 100,000 people and show them what we can do.”

Saturday
New Mexico at No. 7 Texas A&M, 10 a.m., SEC Network, 770 AM/96.3 FM

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lobo QB Wilson has experience in big-time venues -- ...
College
On Tuesday morning, before the University ... On Tuesday morning, before the University of New Mexico football team began practice t ...
2
Lobos look 'Inland' once again for latest hoops recruit
ABQnews Seeker
Maps tell us Southern California's 'Inland ... Maps tell us Southern California's 'Inland Empire' region doesn't reach New Mexico. Lobo basketball plans to bring it to the Pit next year anyway. ...
3
Lobos, Aggies brace for Thursday soccer showdown
College
Rivals New Mexico (4-2) and host ... Rivals New Mexico (4-2) and host New Mexico State (4-3) play for the 10th time in women's soccer Thursday at 7 p.m. at the ...
4
Lobo football is familiar with the comforts of (being ...
College
When the University of New Mexico ... When the University of New Mexico football team leaves Albuquerque for College Station, Texas, on Th ...
5
'Next man up' for Lobos could be Riley, Moon ...
College
The University of New Mexico linebacking ... The University of New Mexico linebacking corps has major inexperience, especially after losing senior Reco Hannah to what is likely a season-ending knee injury. ...
6
Branch/McGuire: Lobos take 3rd, coach is optimistic
Featured Sports
Although the New Mexico women's golf ... Although the New Mexico women's golf team got a stroke worse each round, the Lobos were still able t ...
7
Aggies going with their fourth option at QB
College
It's hardly ideal resorting to Plan ... It's hardly ideal resorting to Plan D four weeks into a football season, but that's where the New Me ...
8
UNM QB Wilson named MW Offensive Player of the ...
College
University of New Mexico senior quarterback ... University of New Mexico senior quarterback Terry Wilson, who threw for a career-high 381 yards on 26-of-37 passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions, ...
9
Lobos’ QB, WR have history before UNM
College
The University of New Mexico's quarterback-receiver ... The University of New Mexico's quarterback-receiver connection of Terry Wilson to Mannie Logan-Greene had its breakout performance during the Lobos' 34-25 win over rival ...