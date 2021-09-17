Sports Speak Up! On ‘Tap Tap,’ Bregman and Lobo football

THE MISGUIDED scheme to nickname Johnny Tapia “Tap Tap” Tapia reminded me of an episode in the Dick Van Dyke Show when Rob Petrie (Van Dyke) was persuaded to take part in an Army boxing tournament as “Pitter Patter Petrie.”

— Jack Bowers, Albuquerque

BREGMAN NOMINATED for the Clemente award? Seriously? He’s a cheater!

— Northeast Bill

A.) WITH UNM releasing their complete basketball schedule the day before the UNM-NMSU football game, as you know Danny, there is still work to be done through the Communications Department. B.) 60+ year old University Stadium made some racket on Saturday night while Colorado State, at their new $225 million stadium, lost to lowly Vanderbilt. C.) For many seasons at San Diego State, Rocky and you I’m sure had nightmares regarding the field goal kicking game. It appears as though the problem has followed you back to New Mexico. D.) No radio post-game call-in show? Disappointing.

— SSU Coach

CONGRATULATIONS to the Lobo football team for opening their season 2-0, but playing against an FCS opponent and possibly the worst FBS program in the country, the outcomes were way too close for comfort. Coach Gonzales recruited an excellent quarterback, with a very strong supporting cast, but still there are many mistakes that must be cleaned up before taking on Texas A&M. My hope for next week is that we can be competitive. We’ve definitely got talent on this year’s roster, and should provide an entertaining season for Lobo fans.

— Bob, UNM Area