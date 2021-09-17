Rio Rancho theater group finally premieres ‘Our Town’

By Journal Staff Report

A Rio Rancho theater group rehearses for a performance of “Our Town” on September 15. (Courtesy of Mel Sussman)

When Mel Sussman and his wife moved to Rio Rancho from the East Coast, they noticed that something near and dear to their hearts was missing from their new home – a community theater.

“We saw that there were community theaters in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, but none in Rio Rancho,” Sussman said.

In late 2019, despite a lack of rehearsal space and funding, he and his wife decided to start one of their own called the Rio Rancho Players Community Theatre. They held auditions and cast roles in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Our Town,” a production that dates back to the 1930s, following the lives of everyday people in a small town, not unlike Rio Rancho.

Unfortunately, the night the group was scheduled to perform, the state went into lockdown.

Sussman says he was defeated.

“I cried a lot, I walked around in circles,” he said. “But I knew there wasn’t anything we could do except wait.”

Once the state lifted some restrictions, they held more auditions, casting some original actors and some new ones. News Radio KKOB will feature the story Friday as part of its Good News Files.

“Our Town” starts Friday, Oct. 1, and will run through Oct. 16 at Avix Art, 4311 Sara Road SE, Rio Rancho. Visit rr-cc.org for showtimes and to purchase tickets.

“The Good News Files” is a collaboration between the Albuquerque Journal, 96.3 News Radio KKOB and KOAT-TV. The stories highlight good news stories in the community.

 

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Last in prison gang is convicted of murder
ABQnews Seeker
Long-running federal racketeering case ends for ... Long-running federal racketeering case ends for Syndicato de Nuevo Mexico
2
Rio Rancho theater group finally premieres 'Our Town'
ABQnews Seeker
Pandemic interrupted debut of the new ... Pandemic interrupted debut of the new troupe
3
APS board makeover: No incumbents running this year
ABQnews Seeker
Influential local commercial real estate group ... Influential local commercial real estate group backing three candidates on the Nov. 2 ballot
4
Atrisco Acequia event on Saturday offers education
ABQnews Seeker
Community can learn about urban irrigation ... Community can learn about urban irrigation canals and share ideas to improve outdoor amenities
5
New Mexico reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths
ABQnews Seeker
There were 882 new cases and ... There were 882 new cases and 388 people are hospitalized
6
Redistricting proposals show shifts in CD-1 map
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ and Santa Fe could join, ... ABQ and Santa Fe could join, as citizen's group seeks input
7
New Mexico gives 'Cry Macho' a different feel
ABQnews Seeker
'Cry Macho' was one of the ... 'Cry Macho' was one of the first productions to film in New Mexico when the film industry got the green light last fall. The ...
8
Direct ABQ-Hollywood flight to begin in January
ABQnews Seeker
A new daily direct flight between ... A new daily direct flight between Albuquerque and Hollywood Burbank Airport ...
9
Santa Fe deputies shoot, injure person in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Santa Fe County deputies shot and ... Santa Fe County deputies shot and injured a person Thursday evening in Santa Fe. New Mexico State Police, on Twitter, said no deputies were ...