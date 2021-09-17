UNM women’s soccer tops Aggies

By Journal Staff

LAS CRUCES — Jadyn Edwards had a goal and an assist to help the University of New Mexico women’s soccer team to a 3-1 road win over New Mexico State on Thursday night.

The Lobos (5-2) improved to 10-1 all time against their Rio Grande rivals, outshooting the Aggies (4-4) by a 12-10 margin.

Zaria Katesigwa and Molly Myers also scored for UNM, which led 2-0 at halftime and extended it to 3-0 in the 66th minute. Megan Ormson accounted for NMSU’s lone goal in the 76th minute.

The Lobos, who won their fourth straight match overall, open Mountain West play Sept. 24, hosting Wyoming at 7 p.m. The Aggies host Gonzaga on Sunday at 1 p.m.

 

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
UNM women's soccer tops Aggies
College
Jadyn Edwards had a goal and ... Jadyn Edwards had a goal and an assist to help the University of New Mexico women's soccer team to a 3-1 road win over ...
2
Lobo QB Wilson has experience in big-time venues -- ...
College
On Tuesday morning, before the University ... On Tuesday morning, before the University of New Mexico football team began practice t ...
3
Lobo women's newcomers to make a strong run at ...
College
There's a fresh, new look around ... There's a fresh, new look around the University of New Mexico women's basketball program these days. ...
4
Lobos look 'Inland' once again for latest hoops recruit
ABQnews Seeker
Maps tell us Southern California's 'Inland ... Maps tell us Southern California's 'Inland Empire' region doesn't reach New Mexico. Lobo basketball plans to bring it to the Pit next year anyway. ...
5
Lobos, Aggies brace for Thursday soccer showdown
College
Rivals New Mexico (4-2) and host ... Rivals New Mexico (4-2) and host New Mexico State (4-3) play for the 10th time in women's soccer Thursday at 7 p.m. at the ...
6
Lobo football is familiar with the comforts of (being ...
College
When the University of New Mexico ... When the University of New Mexico football team leaves Albuquerque for College Station, Texas, on Th ...
7
'Next man up' for Lobos could be Riley, Moon ...
College
The University of New Mexico linebacking ... The University of New Mexico linebacking corps has major inexperience, especially after losing senior Reco Hannah to what is likely a season-ending knee injury. ...
8
Branch/McGuire: Lobos take 3rd, coach is optimistic
Featured Sports
Although the New Mexico women's golf ... Although the New Mexico women's golf team got a stroke worse each round, the Lobos were still able t ...
9
Aggies going with their fourth option at QB
College
It's hardly ideal resorting to Plan ... It's hardly ideal resorting to Plan D four weeks into a football season, but that's where the New Me ...