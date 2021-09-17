UNM women’s soccer tops Aggies

LAS CRUCES — Jadyn Edwards had a goal and an assist to help the University of New Mexico women’s soccer team to a 3-1 road win over New Mexico State on Thursday night.

The Lobos (5-2) improved to 10-1 all time against their Rio Grande rivals, outshooting the Aggies (4-4) by a 12-10 margin.

Zaria Katesigwa and Molly Myers also scored for UNM, which led 2-0 at halftime and extended it to 3-0 in the 66th minute. Megan Ormson accounted for NMSU’s lone goal in the 76th minute.

The Lobos, who won their fourth straight match overall, open Mountain West play Sept. 24, hosting Wyoming at 7 p.m. The Aggies host Gonzaga on Sunday at 1 p.m.