Texan linked to ‘boogaloo’ convicted of attempted murder

By Associated Press

NEW BOSTON, Texas — A Texas man linked to the “boogaloo” movement who livestreamed threats to kill police has been convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer, a violation of the Texas Hate Crimes Act.

Aaron Caleb Swenson, 38, was found guilty Thursday by a jury in Bowie County, the Texarkana Gazette reported. Closing arguments in Swenson’s sentencing hearing were scheduled for Friday, and Swenson faces 99 years or life in prison.

Swenson testified that he was trying to be killed by police in April 2020 when he made the threats and never intended to hurt anyone when he streamed on Facebook Live while driving in Texarkana, Texas, that he was searching for a police officer to kill.

Texarkana Police Officer Jonathan Price testified that he was parked on a city street when he heard Swenson say he had “found his prey” and was turning his vehicle around.

“I realized he was talking about me,” Price said. “I put the car in drive and took off. I didn’t want to get ambushed by myself.”

Swenson was linked to the “boogaloo” movement, a network of gun enthusiasts who often express support for overthrowing the U.S. government, according to police and the Tech Transparency Project, which tracks technology companies.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Arizona official seeks probe after voter data posted online
Around the Region
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is ... Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is asking Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to investigate after voter registration records were posted online. Voter registration records ...
2
Another Texas execution delayed on religious freedom claims
Around the Region
Another Texas inmate has had his ... Another Texas inmate has had his execution delayed over claims the state is violating his religious freedom by not letting his spiritual adviser lay ...
3
Arizona county starts $2.6 million in legal aid ...
Around the Region
Arizona's largest county has announced $2.6 ... Arizona's largest county has announced $2.6 million in free legal help for tenants who were unable to pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic. Maricopa ...
4
Planned Parenthood clinic shooting suspect ruled incompetent
Around the Region
A man accused of killing three ... A man accused of killing three people at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado in 2015 is incompetent to stand trial, a federal judge ...
5
Lawyer: Arizona Senate's 2020 election review out next week
Around the Region
An attorney representing the Republican-controlled Arizona ... An attorney representing the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate told a judge Thursday that the long-delayed review of 2020 election results in the state's most populous ...
6
Maryland man backpacking at Grand Canyon is reported missing
Around the Region
Authorities were searching Thursday for a ... Authorities were searching Thursday for a Maryland man reported missing at Grand Canyon National Park. Park officials said they received a report around 9 ...
7
Arizona reports 2,855 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths
Around the Region
Arizona health officials are reporting 2,855 ... Arizona health officials are reporting 2,855 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and another 27 related deaths. The state Department of Health Services dashboard released the ...
8
Polis, 1st openly gay governor elected, marries in Colorado
Around the Region
Colorado's Jared Polis, who became the ... Colorado's Jared Polis, who became the first openly gay man in the United States to be elected governor in 2018, has married his longtime ...
9
GOP's Matt Krause joins race against Texas AG Ken ...
Around the Region
Republican Matt Krause, a longtime ally ... Republican Matt Krause, a longtime ally of embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, said Thursday he is joining the growing ranks of candidates who ...