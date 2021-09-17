Scottsdale man who skipped sentencing gets extra prison time

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A Scottsdale man who failed to appear for his sentencing in a tax fraud case has received more prison time, according to federal authorities.

In August 2020, Thomas Rampetsreiter was given a two-year sentence in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $2.2 million restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

Rampetsreiter was accused of conspiring to file fraudulent tax returns, according to IRS investigators. He was ordered to self-surrender to begin his sentence on Oct. 13, 2020 but didn’t show.

Rampetsreiter was later arrested in Florida where he was living at a hotel under an assumed name, authorities said. He reportedly changed the license plate on his vehicle, was in possession of four cellphones and multiple debit cards and had four $1,000 international money orders.

Prosecutors said Rampetsreiter was sentenced in a Phoenix court Monday to an additional nine months in federal prison.

