Chinese astronauts return after 90 days aboard space station

By Associated Press

BEIJING — A trio of Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Friday after a 90-day stay aboard their nation’s first space station in China’s longest mission yet.

Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo landed in the Shenzhou-12 spaceship just after 1:30 p.m. (0530 GMT) after having undocked from the space station Thursday morning.

State broadcaster CCTV showed footage of the spacecraft parachuting to land in the Gobi Desert where it was met by helicopters and off-road vehicles. Minutes later, a crew of technicians began opening the hatch of the capsule, which appeared undamaged.

The three astronauts emerged about 30 minutes later and were seated in reclining chairs just outside the capsule to allow them time to readjust to Earth’s gravity after three months of living in a weightless environment. The three were due to fly to Beijing on Friday.

“With China’s growing strength and the rising level of Chinese technology, I firmly believe there will even more astronauts who will set new records,” mission commander Nie told CCTV.

After launching on June 17, the three astronauts went on two spacewalks, deployed a 10-meter (33-foot) mechanical arm, and had a video call with Communist Party leader Xi Jinping.

While few details have been made public by China’s military, which runs the space program, astronaut trios are expected to be brought on 90-day missions to the station over the next two years to make it fully functional.

The government has not announced the names of the next set of astronauts nor the launch date of Shenzhou-13.

China has sent 14 astronauts into space since 2003, when it became only the third country after the former Soviet Union and the United States to do so on its own.

China’s space program has advanced at a measured pace and has largely avoided many of the problems that marked the U.S. and Russian programs that were locked in intense competition during the heady early days of spaceflight.

That has made it a source of enormous national pride, complementing the country’s rise to economic, technological, military and diplomatic prominence in recent years under the firm rule of the Communist Party and current leader Xi Jinping.

China embarked on its own space station program in the 1990s after being excluded from the International Space Station, largely due to U.S. objections to the Chinese space program’s secrecy and military backing.

China has simultaneously pushed ahead with uncrewed missions, placing a rover on the little-explored far side of the Moon and, in December, the Chang’e 5 probe returned lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s.

China this year also landed its Tianwen-1 space probe on Mars, with its accompanying Zhurong rover venturing out to look for evidence of life.

Another program calls for collecting samples from an asteroid, an area in which Japan’s rival space program has made progress of late.

China also plans to dispatch another mission in 2024 to bring back lunar samples and is pursuing a possible crewed mission to the moon and eventually building a scientific base there, although no timeline has been proposed for such projects. A highly secretive space plane is also reportedly under development.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Judge rejects challenge to NM vaccine mandate
From the newspaper
Ruling marks the latest legal victory ... Ruling marks the latest legal victory for Gov. Lujan Grisham
2
Redistricting proposals show shifts in CD-1 map
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ and Santa Fe could join, ... ABQ and Santa Fe could join, as citizens group seeks input
3
A makeover for APS board: No incumbents running this ...
ABQnews Seeker
Influential local commercial real estate group ... Influential local commercial real estate group backing three candidates on the Nov. 2 ballot
4
Prison gang defendant convicted of murder
ABQnews Seeker
Long-running federal racketeering case ends for ... Long-running federal racketeering case ends for Syndicato de Nuevo Mexico
5
New Mexico reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths
ABQnews Seeker
There were 882 new cases and ... There were 882 new cases and 388 people are hospitalized
6
Direct ABQ-Hollywood flight to begin in January
ABQnews Seeker
A new daily direct flight between ... A new daily direct flight between Albuquerque and Hollywood Burbank Airport ...
7
Rio Rancho theater group finally premieres 'Our Town'
ABQnews Seeker
Pandemic interrupted debut of the new ... Pandemic interrupted debut of the new troupe
8
APD still looking for suspect in fatal bar shooting
ABQnews Seeker
The man accused in a quadruple ... The man accused in a quadruple shooting that left one man dead outside an Albuquerque sports bar is still on the loose. Gilbert Gallegos, ...
9
Deputies shoot, injure person in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
State Police, on Twitter, said no ... State Police, on Twitter, said no deputies were injured in the incident
10
Atrisco Acequia event on Saturday offers education
ABQnews Seeker
Community can learn about urban irrigation ... Community can learn about urban irrigation canals and share ideas to improve outdoor amenities