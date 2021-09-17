Police shoot domestic violence suspect in Phoenix suburb

PHOENIX, A.Z. — Chandler Police say they shot an armed man Friday morning in a hotel parking lot following a report of a suspicious person. The incident is now being investigated as a domestic violence case.

Police in the Phoenix suburb said a person called police saying that a woman was asking for help. A Chandler Police spokesman said two officers found the armed man in the parking lot and he “displayed” a gun.

The officers interpreted that as a threat and shot at him, the spokesman said. It’s unclear how many of the bullets struck the man.

The man, who has not been named, is being treated in a local hospital, police said. No one else was reported harmed in the shooting outside the hotel, which is also near a large shopping mall.

“Both officers had their body-worn cameras at the time,” said Chandler Police spokesman Jason McClimans, adding that emerging details in the case suggest the man and woman were in a relationship and one may have hurt the other.

“It sounded more like a domestic violence incident,” than a suspicious person, McClimans said.