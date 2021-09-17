Police shoot domestic violence suspect in Phoenix suburb

By Associated Press

PHOENIX, A.Z. — Chandler Police say they shot an armed man Friday morning in a hotel parking lot following a report of a suspicious person. The incident is now being investigated as a domestic violence case.

Police in the Phoenix suburb said a person called police saying that a woman was asking for help. A Chandler Police spokesman said two officers found the armed man in the parking lot and he “displayed” a gun.

The officers interpreted that as a threat and shot at him, the spokesman said. It’s unclear how many of the bullets struck the man.

The man, who has not been named, is being treated in a local hospital, police said. No one else was reported harmed in the shooting outside the hotel, which is also near a large shopping mall.

“Both officers had their body-worn cameras at the time,” said Chandler Police spokesman Jason McClimans, adding that emerging details in the case suggest the man and woman were in a relationship and one may have hurt the other.

“It sounded more like a domestic violence incident,” than a suspicious person, McClimans said.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Colorado school shooter to be sentenced to life in ...
Around the Region
A former high school student convicted ... A former high school student convicted of first degree murder and other charges for a 2019 shooting attack inside a suburban Denver high school ...
2
Judge sentences pair who fought with cops after mask ...
Around the Region
A Yuma couple have been sentenced ... A Yuma couple have been sentenced to time behind bars on convictions stemming from a 2020 incident in which they fought with police after ...
3
Dozens found in a sweltering trailer at Texas border
Around the Region
Almost 50 people who had entered ... Almost 50 people who had entered the U.S. illegally were found inside the sweltering trailer of a truck stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint ...
4
Man who fled during trial gets 28 years for ...
Around the Region
A 44-year-old Prescott man who fled ... A 44-year-old Prescott man who fled in 2019 while on trial for a brutal attack on a camper the previous year has been sentenced ...
5
Scottsdale man who skipped sentencing gets extra prison time
Around the Region
A Scottsdale man who failed to ... A Scottsdale man who failed to appear for his sentencing in a tax fraud case has received more prison time, according to federal authorities. ...
6
Texan linked to 'boogaloo' convicted of attempted murder
Around the Region
A Texas man linked to the ... A Texas man linked to the 'boogaloo' movement who livestreamed threats to kill police has been convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer, ...
7
Arizona official seeks probe after voter data posted online
Around the Region
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is ... Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is asking Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to investigate after voter registration records were posted online. Voter registration records ...
8
Another Texas execution delayed on religious freedom claims
Around the Region
Another Texas inmate has had his ... Another Texas inmate has had his execution delayed over claims the state is violating his religious freedom by not letting his spiritual adviser lay ...
9
Arizona county starts $2.6 million in legal aid ...
Around the Region
Arizona's largest county has announced $2.6 ... Arizona's largest county has announced $2.6 million in free legal help for tenants who were unable to pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic. Maricopa ...