Catholicism and abortion are mutually exclusive

Three hundred thirty-one years ago, John Locke wrote in his “The Second Treatise of Government” that “For ’tis with commonwealths as with particular persons, they are commonly ignorant of their own birth and infancies.” This treatise gave the philosophical basis for the Declaration of Independence, and this quote is all too true when it comes to Rep. Micaela Cadena’s July 25 letter to the Journal regarding how Sen. Joseph Cervantes was treated by the Roman Catholic Church.

Cadena refers to a “truth” about people in that “who are we if not our relationship with God?” But this is not as complex or truthful as she stated. The truth is we are all children of God and must follow the Lord as the father of all humanity, and, as such, we must obey all of his teachings and commandments. I assume Cadena and Cervantes, being Catholic and Chicano, were followers of their parents’ teachings and obeyed their commands, and the relationship was simple in that regard. The truth came to our world in the Hypostatic Union that is the Second Person of the Blessed Trinity, Christ Jesus. As he stated in John 14:6, “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life.” It comes down to authority. …

This is the same authority that abolishes abortion in all its immoral forms. This is the authority that Cervantes and Cadena seem to have forgotten about, a divine authority they have swept under the carpet and replaced with an Americanized version of faith where whatever direction the liberal flag is blowing, then that is what they will vote for. With all the laws being passed under these types of politicians that go against the moral authority of the Roman Catholic Church – e.g. pro-abortion, gay marriage, transgender equality – is it really so surprising when the Roman Catholic Church fights back? The Church has always fought back against immorality since its founding 2,000 years ago by Our Lord Jesus Christ upon Saint Peter and his successors. The Church is famous for being the “steel ball” in the stomach of the world, inasmuch as the Church and its faithful church militant on Earth cannot be easily “digested” or assimilated by the curvature of culture.

Modern-day popes of the Roman Catholic Church have used this God-given authority to denounce abortion, such as Pope John Paul II’s 1995 statement that “murder, genocide, abortion have devalued life.” Pope Benedict stated in 2007 that “Catholic politicians risked excommunication” for supporting abortion and should not receive Communion. Also, Pope Francis declared in 2019 that “abortion was always unacceptable.” These are but a few examples of the divine authority being exercised in God’s Roman Catholic Church, as explained in Matthew 18:18: “Whatever you bind on Earth shall be bound in Heaven.”

Our country charges all over the world declaring itself a champion of human rights, so I ask you: From where do we derive our moral integrity?

If you do indeed know of your own infancy and birth, both as an individual and as a nation, then the answer is the blessed trinity, as revealed to the world by his ever-present holy, apostolic and Catholic Church.

