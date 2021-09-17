New Mexico reports 5 cases of West Nile virus infections

By Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. —

State health officials say they have identified five cases of West Nile virus infections across New Mexico and that wet weather may be a factor.

The Department of Health said Friday that no deaths have been reported so far this year but that the five cases were reported among residents of Bernalillo, Dona Ana and Taos counties.

According to the department, recent rains have left areas of standing water that make good breeding grounds for mosquitos that spread the disease,

The department recommends that residents regularly drain containers or places of standing water such as empty cans, clogged gutters and wading pools.

West Nile symptoms can include fever, headache, fatigue, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

More serious symptoms include high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, and paralysis.

