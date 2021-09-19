Comprehensive energy approach vital to NM future

By Steve Dodson / Board Member, Rio Grande Foundation

New Mexico lawmakers must put politics to the side and embrace an all-of-the-above approach to sustainable energy if our state is to recover from the pandemic and advance our shared goal of combatting climate change.

A federal judge recently ruled in an ongoing lawsuit that the Biden administration must, for now, rescind its pause on oil and gas leasing on federal lands after more than a dozen states sued, citing that they had met the threshold for proving that the ban would result in significant community harm and economic loss. This comes on the heels of former New Mexico congresswoman and current Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland’s testimony before the House Natural Resources Committee where she made clear there is no “plan right now” to enact a permanent ban on oil and gas leasing on federal lands.

This is all welcome news for New Mexicans and speaks to the need for honest conversations around the role oil and gas must continue to play in New Mexico’s future.

Our state has long been reliant upon the jobs and funding provided by oil and gas operations for critical public outlays like education, health care and infrastructure. Federal lands currently compose nearly 35% of our state’s total area – a permanent leasing ban would immediately threaten the welfare and future of our state while offering no direct alternatives to replace lost public funding and jobs.

Serving on the board of the Rio Grande Foundation, I am proud to work toward bringing meaningful reform to New Mexico. After one of the most devastating periods in history, marked by financial hardship and tremendous loss, it is vital – now more than ever – that energy policy decisions are balanced and take into consideration the vital economic benefits the industry provides to New Mexicans in every corner of the state.

The tax revenues derived from oil and gas operations are essential to N.M.’s economy, bankrolling schools, hospitals, roads and other infrastructure without hurting the pockets of N.M.’s taxpayers. The state’s Land Grant Permanent Fund, also known as the Permanent School Fund, is financed directly by oil and gas operations and is one of the largest such funds in the United States. It annually provides over three-quarters of a billion dollars to New Mexico’s public schools, universities and other related beneficiaries – in 2021 it is estimated the fund will produce roughly $836.5 million in benefits.

Furthermore, New Mexico’s … unemployment rate of 7.9% is tied for the highest in the entire country according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The oil and gas industry supports 134,000 jobs and contributes over $16 billion to our state’s economy annually. If this leasing ban were ever to be made permanent, it could result in (the loss of) over 60,000 jobs and nearly $1.1 billion in public funding.

Finally, the oil and gas industry is crucial to our national energy transition and continuing to meet consumer demand without increasing energy prices. Instead of focusing on demonizing oil and gas producers, our officials should be working hand in hand with them to incentivize innovative solutions like Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) that can reduce carbon emissions without destroying jobs and revenues.

Although the recent court ruling and Haaland’s comments suggest the current leasing pause will come to an end, nothing is for certain. As some of our state’s lawmakers continue to try to appeal to partisan groups in Washington rather than their own constituents, it is important for all of us to remind them a balanced approach is necessary for New Mexico’s energy and economic future.

The Rio Grande Foundation is an independent, nonpartisan, tax-exempt research and educational organization dedicated to promoting prosperity for New Mexico based on principles of limited government, economic freedom and individual responsibility.

 

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Friday's NM prep football scores
Featured Sports
Animas 56, Carrizozo 6 Bayfield, Colo. ... Animas 56, Carrizozo 6 Bayfield, Colo. 46, Aztec 25 Belen 20, Piedra Vista 14, OT Bloomfield 28, Miyamura 14 Cleveland 70, Artesia 29 Clint ...
2
In NM, helping to prevent suicide remains a task ...
Blogs
Ours is still a state that ... Ours is still a state that is sorely lacking in mental health care providers
3
At Kirtland AFB, a scramble to enact vaccine policy
ABQnews Seeker
Details still being worked out Details still being worked out
4
Former APD commander gets $550K in whistleblower lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
Suit alleged retaliation for bringing to ... Suit alleged retaliation for bringing to light problems of police academy with court-mandated reform
5
ABQ teacher is an 'unsung hero'
ABQnews Seeker
Educator won for 'Hydroponic Garden STEM ... Educator won for 'Hydroponic Garden STEM Project' that teaches genetics, chemistry and alternative energy sources
6
CRIME AND JUSTICE: Do we need more - or ...
Columnists
Media has too many knee-jerk reactions ... Media has too many knee-jerk reactions to possible 'hate crimes'
7
It can't get much tougher for Lobos Saturday
College
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – ... COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M (2-0), ranked No. 5 in the coaches' poll and No. 7 in ...
8
United's long journey back into playoff position begins with ...
Featured Sports
With 10 matches remaining in New ... With 10 matches remaining in New Mexico United's regular season, math questions start coming to mind ...
9
Martin: 'No power edge' for Aggies Saturday vs. 0-2 ...
College
Call it a breakthrough opportunity. The ... Call it a breakthrough opportunity. The New Mexico State University football team is 0-3 after three weeks of the season despite playing better defense ...