Texas woman convicted in deaths of 2 Kansas carnival vendors

By Associated Press

GREAT BEND, Kan. — A Texas woman was convicted Friday of capital murder for her role in the slayings of a Wichita couple who were killed after a carnival worker ordered their deaths as part of a fictitious carnival mafia.

A Barton County jury found Kimberley Stacey Younger, 57, of Aransas Pass, Texas, guilty on charges of capital murder, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, solicitation to commit murder in the first degree and theft, the Kansas attorney general’s office said in a news release.

She is one of several people convicted in the July 2018 deaths of Alfred and Pauline Carpenter, who were working as vendors at the Barton County, Kansas, fair. Prosecutors have said the Carpenters were killed at the fair and their bodies were taken to Arkansas, where they were buried in a national forest near Van Buren, Arkansas.

Four other people have been convicted in connection to the crimes, according to the news release.

Sentencing was set for Nov. 29 in Barton County. The state is not seeking the death penalty, so the only authorized sentence is life without parole, the attorney general’s office said.

