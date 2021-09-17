Police ID man shot by Santa Fe deputy

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico State Police identified the man shot and injured by a Sante Fe County Sheriff’s Office deputy Sept. 16 as Marvin Montoya, a 39-year Allsup’s employee.

Lt. Mark Soriano, a State Police spokesman, said in a news release that deputies were called at about 2 p.m. to the Allsup’s on Avenida Del Sur and New Mexico Highway 14, where Montoya had barricaded himself in the bathroom.

Responding deputies found Montoya in an embankment south of the store, Soriano said. He said Montoya fired a shot in the air and deputies retreated and called for the agency’s SWAT team.

Soriano said that while the SWAT team was trying to talk to Montoya, he fled with a weapon and a deputy fired a shot, striking him.

Montoya was taken to a local hospital and will be charged after he is released, according to police.

Police said they would identify the deputy who shot Montoya after interviews in the case are completed.

