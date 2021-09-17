MMA: J-W fighters ready

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

 

Four fighters who train in Albuquerque at Jackson-Wink MMA weighed in successfully on Friday for their fights on Saturday.

On a UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas, Nevada:

J-W’s Devin Clark, 206 pounds; opponent Ion Cutelaba, 205.

J-W’s Antonio Arroyo, 186; opponent Joaquin Buckley, 184.5

Arroyo-Buckley is scheduled to lead off the main card, to be streamed at espn+, starting at 5 p.m. Clark-Cutelaba is the semi-main event.

On Bellator 266 in San Jose, California:

J-W’s Christian Edwards. 204.3; opponent Ben Parrish, 205.6.

J-W’s Khalid Murtazaliev, 185.3; opponent Anthony Adams, 185.3.

Edwards-Parrish is expected to lead off the Bellator main card, to be televised on Showtime (8 p.m.).

Murtazaliev-Adams is on the preliminary card, to be streamed on the Bellator and Showtime Sports YouTube channels.

 

