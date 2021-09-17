Father accused of sexually assaulting girls during sleepover

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Arthur Ruiz (MDC)
A man is accused of sexually assaulting his daughter’s friends — 12 and 13 year olds — after getting them drunk during a sleepover at his South Broadway area home.

Arthur Ruiz, 39, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual penetration, both first and second degree, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in the June 6 incident. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to detain Ruiz, calling him an “extremely dangerous person.”

“The defendant’s actions show that he is willing to hurt children to satisfy his own sexual desires,” the motion states.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office was asked to call the father of a 12-year-old girl alleging abuse. The father had taken the girl to the hospital for a pregnancy, HIV and sexually transmitted disease test after she told him a friend’s father assaulted her.

The father told deputies he had been working out of state due to the pandemic and his ex-wife had brought her to Ruiz’s home. The girl told deputies that on June 6 she and another friend went to Ruiz’s home in the 600 block of Valley High SE for a sleepover.

She said Ruiz — who did “hardcore drugs” and had given her cocaine and marijuana previously — bought the girls pink lemonade vodka and “they got really drunk.” The girl told deputies the three girls went to bed and Ruiz assaulted her and then her friend and his daughter was awake at the time.

The other friend, a 13-year-old, told deputies Ruiz “went back and forth” assaulting the two girls and she “just froze” during the incident. She said Ruiz’s daughter was so upset after witnessing the abuse she threatened to run away from home in the morning.

The girl told deputies the abuse made her feel “sad and scared” and she has not slept well since the incident. She said she is afraid to go out or “go anywhere” and is always “looking and listening” for Ruiz when she is out as she is afraid of him.

When deputies searched Ruiz’s home they found a firearm and ammunition in bags shoved under the bed. Ruiz, a convicted felon, was also charged with being in possession of a firearm.
He declined to speak with deputies.

