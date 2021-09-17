Man charged in series of West Side armed robberies

A man is accused of robbing 10 West Side businesses at knifepoint — most of them in less than a month’s time — and cutting a mother and son during one of the robberies.

Xavier Pino, 21, is facing 10 counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and 11 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Pino has been arrested multiple times since 2019. Among the incidents, he was charged in the robbery and shooting of a homeless man, pointing a gun at a woman during a road-rage incident and threatening another woman with a Taser before pushing her from a moving car.

The most recent case began with a string of robberies in December 2020.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Albuquerque police were called to four robberies at businesses along Coors in a weeklong span starting on Dec. 21. Employees of the businesses — a Subway, Twisters, Family Dollar and Blake’s Lotaburger — said the robber threatened them with a knife and made off with between $75 and $130.

The second string of robberies started Aug. 18.

In all, six businesses were robbed, including the same Subway and Twisters as before. During the third robbery of the Twisters a fight ensued and two employees, a mother and son, were slashed by the robber.

On Sept. 15, a man tried to rob a Wendy’s at knifepoint and a police helicopter followed the robber, later identified as Pino, to his mother’s home.

Pino was arrested after a standoff and police found the knives used in the robberies as well as the money stolen from the Wendy’s inside the house. After his arrest, Pino told police he was “having withdrawals” from fentanyl, which he had been using “for years.”

When asked about the Wendy’s robbery, Pino said, “I’m on drugs, what do you expect” and he “had no choice.” Initially, Pino told police the Wendy’s robbery was his first but later said he had done several others, including injuring two employees at Twisters.

“When I’m in this mindset, I’ll do whatever and whenever… I don’t give a (expletive)… to get what I need,” Pino said.