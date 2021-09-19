North Sports: Week in Review

VOLLEYBALL/Thursday

ST. MICHAEL’S 3, CAPITAL 0: The visiting Horsemen (7-2) methodically beat down the Jaguars (1-5), who got six kills from Katelyn Padilla, 25-12, 25-19, 25-20.

CLEVELAND 3, SANTA FE 0: The host Demonettes (3-5) struggled offensively until the final set against the Storm, losing 25-19, 25-14, 29-27.

POJOAQUE VALLEY 3, BERNALILLO 0: The visiting Elkettes (6-4) ran roughshod over the Spartans, 25-7, 25-21, 25-8 as Adrianna Rodriguez had 28 digs, five kills and three aces.

NEW MEXICO SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF 3, TIERRA ENCANTADA 0: Stacy Vargas had 13 aces and eight kills for the host Roadrunners (2-2) as they overwhelmed the Alacranes (1-5) 25-16, 25-16, 25-18.

MAXWELL 3, SANTA FE WALDORF 1: In a slugfest, the host Wolves (4-2) were unable to put away the Bears, losing 10-25, 25-22, 25-23, 28-26, despite 10 aces from Nina Otero.

Other Thursday scores: Legacy Academy 3, McCurdy 0

BOYS SOCCER / Thursday

ST. MICHAEL’s 3, TAOS 1: Aiden Fairchild got the equalizer and David Candelas the game winner as the host Horsemen (5-4-1) came from behind to beat the Tigers (2-5), who got a goal from Kiran Gauthier.

LOS ALAMOS 7, ST. PIUS 0: The visiting Hilltoppers (8-2-1) delivered a rare pasting to the Sartans.

Other Thursday scores: Pojoaque Valley 7, Academy for Technology and Classics 4

GIRLS SOCCER / Thursday

ST. MICHAEL’S 2, ROBERTSON 0: Late goals lifted the visiting Horsemen (5-2, 1-0 Disitrct 2-3A) past the host Cardinals (3-3-2, 0-1).

TAOS 7, MONTE DEL SOL 1: The host Tigers’ (7-2) offense was in full swing from the onset in beating the Dragons (2-3).

ST. PIUS 1, LOS ALAMOS 0: The host Hilltoppers (3-3-1) could not overcome an early Sartans’ goal.

Other Thursday scores: Bernalillo 7, Pojoaque Valley 3

VOLLEYBALL / Wednesday

LOS ALAMOS 3, SANDIA PREP 1: Backed by 14 kills from Nadia Gallegos, the host Hilltoppers (6-3) took out the Sundevils 25-17, 25-5, 23-25, 25-15.

ESPAÑOLA VALLEY 3, WEST LAS VEGAS 0: The host Sundevils (7-3) had little trouble with the Dons (1-4), winning 25-16, 25-16, 25-9.

GIRLS SOCCER / Wednesday

SANTA FE 8, BOSQUE 0: Allison Segura-Maze had a hat trick and added three assists to lead the host Demonettes (7-0) past the Bobcats.

BOYS SOCCER / Wednesday

SANTA FE 4, BOSQUE 0: Alex Waggoner scored four goals and Michael Wissman added two assists to lead the visiting Demons (9-1) to a win over the Bobcats.

VOLLEYBALL / Tuesday

SANDIA 3, SANTA FE 1: The host Demonettes came ready to play, winning the first set, but could not sustain the momentum in dropping a 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17 decision to Sandia, despite 14 kills from Ariana Anaya.

RIO RANCHO 3, CAPITAL 0: The road was not friendly to the Jaguars (1-5), who managed only 11 kills in losing to the Rams 25-14, 25-18, 25-18.

SANTA FE WALDORF 3, MONTE DEL SOL 1: The host Wolves (4-1) used a balanced attack to handle the Dragons (2-5) 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, despite Daisy Ortiz dishing out 15 assists and 10 digs.

LOS ALAMOS 3, SANTA FE PREP 0: The host Hilltoppers (5-3) swept the Blue Griffins (4-2) 25-20, 25-13, 25-18, although Nicole Gonzales had 13 kills.

POJOAQUE VALLEY 3, SANTA FE INDIAN SCHOOL 0: The host Elkettes (5-4) got 30 assists from Taylor Quintana, many to Adrianna Rodriguez, who finished with 12 kills to beat the Braves (4-4) 25-14, 25-23, 25-6.

ROBERTSON 3, MORIARTY 0: The host Cardinals (7-0) continue to look like the class of Class 3A, beating the Pintos 25-20, 25-21, 25-16.

QUESTA 3, TIERRA ENCANTADA 0: The host Wildcats (6-1) faced little opposition from the Alacranes (1-4) as Annaliese Rivera had six kills.

Other Thursday scores: Encantada 3, Cuba 0

BOYS SOCCER / Tuesday

SANTA FE PREP 3, EAST MOUNTAIN 1: Mike Vimont scored once and added two assists to help the visiting Blue Griffins (3-2-1) beat the Timberwolves.

ST. MICHAEL’S 1, CAPITAL 1: The visiting Horsemen (4-4-1) tied it late on a penalty kick by Oliver Rosales, but could not get the winning goal in a draw with the Jaguars (2-4-2).

RIO RANCHO 3, LOS ALAMOS 2, 1 OT: After the teams were deadlocked at 2-all at halftime, the tie remained into the first overtime period, when the Rams got the game winner over the host Hilltoppers (7-2-1).

ALAMOSA 3, TAOS 2: A trip to Colorado did not go well for the Tigers (2-4), who lost to the Mean Moose.

GIRLS SOCCER / Tuesday

ST. MICHAEL’S 10, CAPITAL 0: Elsa Ranney Smith had four goals, and Eliana Lovato had two goals and an assist to power the host Horsemen (5-2) to a mercy-rule win over the Jaguars (1-4).

POJOAQUE VALLEY 4, SANTA FE INDIAN SCHOOL 0: The host Elkettes’ (3-5) Anissa Herrera, and a goal and an assist from Jordan Lujan to beat the Braves (0-9).

RIO RANCHO 7, LOS ALAMOS 1: Tara McDonald scored off an assist from Laila Carter to prevent the visiting Hilltoppers (3-2-1) from being blanked by the Rams.

EAST MOUNTAIN 3, SANTA FE PREP 0: Although the visiting Blue Griffins (1-3) got nine saves from Maya Crawford, it was not enough to ward off the Timberwolves.

BOYS SOCCER / Monday

BOSQUE 2, ROBERTSON 0: The visiting Cardinals (1-6-1) got 14 saves from goalkeeper Bodie Schinges, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the loss to the Bobcats.

OLMEC 7, POJOAQUE VALLEY 1: Luis Hernandez scored for the Elks (5-3) to prevent the shutout by the co-op team of Oak Grove, Menaul and Evangel Christian.

GIRLS SOCCER / Monday

SANTA FE 8, TAOS 0: Jazzi Gonzales had a hat trick, and Sonia Goujon and Asha Smelser each had two assists to lead the Demonettes (6-0) past the Tigers (7-1).

ROBERTSON 3, BOSQUE 1: The visiting Cardinals (3-2-2) took control with two goals in the first half to beat the Bobcats.

UPCOMING THINGS TO SEE OR DO

GOLF: To raise money for sports and activities programs at St. Michael’s, Santa Fe and Capital high schools, the second North of 40 alumni golf tournament is on Oct. 11 at the Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe. For information. email noffoerty@gmail.com or call 505-917-5507