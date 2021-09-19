Taos Fall Arts Festival celebrates 46th event

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The poster for the Taos Fall Arts Festival was created by Jonathan Warm Day Coming of Taos Pueblo.

The annual Taos Fall Arts Festival is back for the 46th year, taking place from Friday, Sept. 24, through Oct. 3.

“It’s exciting to bring arts events back to Taos after a year of not really having in-person events,” says Norlynne Coar, marketing director for the festival. “I’ve been working on this show all year. Our virtual show in the spring was to help people get excited about arts returning to Taos.”

Coar says this year’s festival celebrates the artistic achievements of some extraordinary artists with recognition and monetary awards. These include awards for the poster artist, lifetime achievement, visionary artists and Kids Give Back.

The festival will reprise the 2020 theme “Return to the Earth, Sky, Water/Regresso a la Tierra, Agua, Cielo” chosen by the Taos arts consortium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the return of Blue Lake to Taos Pueblo and the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

The poster was created by Jonathan Warm Day Coming of Taos Pueblo.

His painting, “A Place of Stories,” depicts a night scene at Taos Pueblo that clearly speaks to the theme, as well as the spirit, of the pueblo and its people.

“We’ve begun to work with Taos Pueblo more in getting more of their artists involved,” Coar says.

Agnes Chavez will receive the Visionary Award.

Coars says Chavez is an interdisciplinary artist, educator and founder of the STEMarts Lab whose work integrates art, science and technology as tools for social and environmental change.

Chavez collaborates with scientists to raise awareness of the importance of scientific literacy in understanding the world around us and becoming informed global citizens.

“Agnes was supposed to be awarded this last year and we wanted to do something for her this year,” Coar says. “She will also display a large, immersive installation at the festival.”

Other awardees are: John Suazo of Taos Pueblo, who will receive the Charles R. Strong Life Time Achievement Award; and Deanna Autumn Leaf Suazo, who will also receive a 2021 Visionary Award, and says her “work is inspired by the cultural traditions of my Pueblo and Navajo heritage.”

If you go
WHAT: Taos Fall Arts Festival
WHEN: Runs Friday, Sept. 24, through Oct. 3
WHERE: Guadalupe Parish Gym, 205 Don Fernando Street, Taos
HOW MUCH: Free to attend, information at taosfallarts.com

