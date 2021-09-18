Los Lunas defense keys win over CHS

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Los Lunas’ Paul Cieremans, top left, is dragged down by Cibola’s Hayden Brownwell during Friday’s game in Los Lunas. The Tigers beat the Cougars, 26-19.
Roberto E. Rosales/Journal

 

LOS LUNAS — With Goddard on deck in a week, the Los Lunas Tigers took down one of 6A’s best teams.

Los Lunas’ defense registered both a pick-6 and a goal-line stand — the latter coming with under 2 minutes remaining — as the Tigers, ranked No. 3 in 5A, held off Cibola, ranked fifth in 6A, in a 26-19 homecoming victory on Friday night.

“For us, it absolutely was being in a dogfight against adversity,” Los Lunas coach Greg Henington said. “And coming out on top. And that’s exactly what we needed.”

The Los Lunas (5-0) defense made three huge plays to beat the Cougars (2-2). The first of them, in hindsight, was probably the most influential.

Cibola was trailing 14-6 midway through the second quarter when QB Aden Chavez threw deep down the middle to Marcus Wilson. He was inside the 10 and almost certain to score on a 39-yard touchdown reception. But Wilson dropped the pass, which hit him in the hands.

On the next play, which was fourth down, Chavez, under pressure, tried to throw to a receiver while being tackled. Eric Aragon of Los Lunas stepped in front of the pass and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown, and Cibola found itself staring at a 20-6 deficit.

The second defensive highlight for the Tigers came with Cibola driving late in the game. The Cougars were first-and-goal from the Los Lunas 3. The Tigers held on the first three downs.

On fourth down, safety Aden Pairett shot in for the Tigers and threw Cibola’s Branden Castillo, who was trying to go wide, for a 2-yard loss.

“They pulled the tight end and I saw him go outside, and I kept the edge,” Pairett said. “And I got him on the bounce.”

Cibola’s defense held, however, and forced a Los Lunas punt from the back of the end zone. Cibola got it at the 50 with 65 seconds remaining.

But on first down, Chavez fumbled. The Tigers recovered and ran out the clock.

“Just too many self-inflicted mistakes,” Cibola coach Rod Williams said. “We definitely did a lot to hurt ourselves in this game.”

Los Lunas’ Emilio Mora gets past the Cibola defense for a touchdown reception during the Tigers’ 26-19 victory over the Cougars.
Roberto E. Rosales/Journal

Los Lunas started strong, with TD drives on its first two possessions for a 14-0 lead. That included a blown Cibola coverage that led to the first points, a 50-yard connection between Paul Cieremans and Emilio Mora.

Chavez threw 6 yards to Wilson for Cibola early in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 14-6. The Cougars pulled within 20-13 on a 42-yard Chavez-to-Nathan Lopez TD pass midway through the third quarter. The Tigers answered with Cash Aragon’s 1-yard TD run and a 26-13 lead.

Chavez threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Wilson on a fourth-and-17 play on the first play of the fourth quarter to get within seven at 26-19.

LOS LUNAS 26, CIBOLA 19

Cibola 0 6 7 6 — 19 Los Lunas 14 6 6 0 — 26 Scoring: LL, Emilio Mora 50 pass from Paul Cieremans (Kaden Bell kick); LL, Keven Munoz 11 pass from Cieremans (Bell kick); C, Marcus Wilson 6 pass from Aden Chavez (pass failed); LL, Eric Aragon 60 interception return (run failed); C, Nathan Lopez 42 pass from Chavez (Evan Ferguson kick); LL, Cash Aragon 1 run (pass failed); C, Wilson 21 pass from Chavez (kick failed). Records: LL 5-0; C 2-2. First downs: C 21; LL 9. Rushes-yards: C 34-132; LL 31-183. Passing: C 22-30-1—311; LL 6-10-1—90. Total offense: C 443; LL 273. Punts-avg.: C 3-32.0; LL 4-41.0. Fumbles-lost: C 2-1; LL 0-0. Penalties-yards: C 8-81; LL 7-81

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Armenta, receivers lead Bears past Sandia
Featured Sports
Tandem of Ayers, Sanchez too much ... Tandem of Ayers, Sanchez too much for Matadors' defense to corral
2
Los Lunas defense keys win over CHS
Featured Sports
Tigers' victory sets up Class 5A ... Tigers' victory sets up Class 5A showdown against Goddard
3
Prep cross country: Sandia's West, Cleveland's Futey win Highland ...
Cross country
It seemed like just a matter ... It seemed like just a matter of time for Steven West. He had certainly been trending, the Sandia High School junior. He opened the ...
4
It can't get much tougher for Lobos Saturday
College
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – ... COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M (2-0), ranked No. 5 in the coaches' poll and No. 7 in ...
5
United's long journey back into playoff position begins with ...
Featured Sports
With 10 matches remaining in New ... With 10 matches remaining in New Mexico United's regular season, math questions start coming to mind ...
6
Martin: 'No power edge' for Aggies Saturday vs. 0-2 ...
College
Call it a breakthrough opportunity. The ... Call it a breakthrough opportunity. The New Mexico State University football team is 0-3 after three weeks of the season despite playing better defense ...
7
MMA: Condit, 'Natural Born Killer,' announces retirement
Boxing/MMA
Albuquerque's Carlos Condit, among the most-watched ... Albuquerque's Carlos Condit, among the most-watched and most-admired fighters in the UFC ranks for m ...
8
UNM women's soccer tops Aggies
College
Jadyn Edwards had a goal and ... Jadyn Edwards had a goal and an assist to help the University of New Mexico women's soccer team to a 3-1 road win over ...
9
Russell shines as Eldorado volleyball tops Rio Rancho
Featured Sports
Rio Rancho High's volleyball team could ... Rio Rancho High's volleyball team could not escape the right arm of Reese Russell on Thursday night. The Eldorado sophomore was the best and ...