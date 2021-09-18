Friday’s NM prep football scores

By Associated Press

Animas 56, Carrizozo 6

Bayfield, Colo. 46, Aztec 25

Belen 20, Piedra Vista 14, OT

Bloomfield 28, Miyamura 14

Cleveland 70, Artesia 29

Clint Mountain View, Texas 26, Hatch Valley 0

Crownpoint 12, Newcomb 0

Denver City, Texas 35, Lovington 7

Eunice 35, Dexter 7

Farmington 38, Durango, Colo. 17

Farwell, Texas 49, Texico 18

Gateway Christian def. Mountainair, forfeit

Goddard 30, Hobbs 27

La Cueva 35, Sandia 0

Las Cruces 35, Mayfield 14

Logan 52, Alamo-Navajo 0

Los Alamos 51, Gallup 0

Los Lunas 26, Cibola 19

Moriarty 7, Bernalillo 6

Mosquero/Roy 55, Shiprock Northwest 0

Pojoaque 50, Thoreau 0

Ramah 64, Elida 19

Roswell 21, Carlsbad 14

Ruidoso 28, Cobre 2

Santa Fe Indian 40, McCurdy 34

Socorro 20, Estancia 0

St. Pius X 21, Portales 20

Taos 53, Shiprock 0

Tatum 68, Dulce 0

Tohatchi 26, Cuba 25

Volcano Vista 28, Albuquerque High 0

West Mesa 55, Rio Grande 0

———

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

 

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Armenta, receivers lead Bears past Sandia
Featured Sports
Tandem of Ayers, Sanchez too much ... Tandem of Ayers, Sanchez too much for Matadors' defense to corral
2
Los Lunas defense keys win over CHS
Featured Sports
Tigers' victory sets up Class 5A ... Tigers' victory sets up Class 5A showdown against Goddard
3
Friday's NM prep football scores
Featured Sports
Animas 56, Carrizozo 6 Bayfield, Colo. ... Animas 56, Carrizozo 6 Bayfield, Colo. 46, Aztec 25 Belen 20, Piedra Vista 14, OT Bloomfield 28, Miyamura 14 Cleveland 70, Artesia 29 Clint ...
4
Prep cross country: Sandia's West, Cleveland's Futey win Highland ...
Cross country
It seemed like just a matter ... It seemed like just a matter of time for Steven West. He had certainly been trending, the Sandia High School junior. He opened the ...
5
It can't get much tougher for Lobos Saturday
College
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – ... COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M (2-0), ranked No. 5 in the coaches' poll and No. 7 in ...
6
United's long journey back into playoff position begins with ...
Featured Sports
With 10 matches remaining in New ... With 10 matches remaining in New Mexico United's regular season, math questions start coming to mind ...
7
Martin: 'No power edge' for Aggies Saturday vs. 0-2 ...
College
Call it a breakthrough opportunity. The ... Call it a breakthrough opportunity. The New Mexico State University football team is 0-3 after three weeks of the season despite playing better defense ...
8
MMA: Condit, 'Natural Born Killer,' announces retirement
Boxing/MMA
Albuquerque's Carlos Condit, among the most-watched ... Albuquerque's Carlos Condit, among the most-watched and most-admired fighters in the UFC ranks for m ...
9
UNM women's soccer tops Aggies
College
Jadyn Edwards had a goal and ... Jadyn Edwards had a goal and an assist to help the University of New Mexico women's soccer team to a 3-1 road win over ...