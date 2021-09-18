Police looking for missing girl after mom found dead in SE ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police are trying to locate 4-year-old Catiana Zepeda after her mother’s body was found in Southeast Albuquerque. (APD)
Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 4-year-old who has been missing since her mother was found dead on Thursday in an apartment in Southeast Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said police are looking for 4-year-old Catiana Zepeda. He said officers responded to the “unattended death” of the child’s mother, Cathalena Laughing, in the 500 block of San Pablo SE.

Gallegos said Laughing had been dead for three or four days by the time her body was found. He said the girl was not found at the home and neighbors told police they hadn’t seen her in a week.

Gallegos did not say how Laughing died.

“The current location of Catiana is unknown,” he said. “Catiana is considered to be young and vulnerable as it is unknown who she is with.”

Tips: Anyone with any informatio on the child’s whereabouts is asked to call the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department or the Missing Persons Unit at 505-242-COPS(2677)

