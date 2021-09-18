The Latest: Bombs kill at least 3 in eastern Afghanistan

By The Associated Press

JALALABAD, Afghanistan — Witnesses say a series of three explosions that targeted Taliban vehicles in the capital of Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province has left at least three dead and 20 wounded,

No one immediately took responsibility for the attack Saturday in Jalalabad, but the increasingly violent Islamic State group affiliate is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan and are enemies of Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Taliban officials were among the dead and wounded.

Also on Saturday a sticky bomb exploded in the capital Kabul wounding two people, said police officials. The target of the Kabul bomb was not immediately clear.

— By Shershah Ahmdad

___

MORE ON AFGHANISTAN:

— Friction among Taliban pragmatists, hard-liners intensifies

— Indiana Marine killed in Afghanistan remembered as hero

— Afghan killed by drone praised by co-workers in US aid group

— Iran resumes commercial flights to Afghanistan

— AP Interview: UN refugee chief says Afghan stability needed

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

___

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers set up a ministry for the “propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice” in the building that once housed the Women’s Affairs Ministry, escorting out World Bank staffers Saturday as part of the forced move.

It’s the latest troubling sign that the Taliban are restricting women’s rights as they settle into government, just a month since they overran the capital of Kabul. In their first period of rule in the 1990s, the Taliban had denied girls and women the right to education and barred them from public life.

In Kabul, a new sign was up outside the women’s affairs ministry, announcing it was now the “Ministry for Preaching and Guidance and the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice.”

Staff of the World Bank’s $100 million Women’s Economic Empowerment and Rural Development Program, which was run out of the Women’s Affairs Ministry, were escorted off the grounds Saturday, said program member Sharif Akhtar, who was among those being removed.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Could stadium money go to police instead?
ABQnews Seeker
Bond allocation could move to the ... Bond allocation could move to the city's general fund
2
Police looking for missing girl after mom found dead ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police are asking for the public's ... Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 4-year-old who has been missing since her mother was found dead on Friday in ...
3
Bernalillo County won't require worker shots
ABQnews Seeker
Concerns public safety workers resistent to ... Concerns public safety workers resistent to COVID vaccine might retire early
4
New map may see Rio Rancho, West Side add ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sandoval County's population jumped 13.1% in ... Sandoval County's population jumped 13.1% in 2020 census
5
In NM, helping to prevent suicide remains a task ...
Blogs
Ours is still a state that ... Ours is still a state that is sorely lacking in mental health care providers
6
Vaccination rate in NM inches close to 70%
ABQnews Seeker
State reports 13 deaths, 762 new ... State reports 13 deaths, 762 new cases
7
At Kirtland AFB, a scramble to enact vaccine policy
ABQnews Seeker
Details still being worked out Details still being worked out
8
Man charged in 10 West Side armed robberies
ABQnews Seeker
The 21-year-old, who admits he takes ... The 21-year-old, who admits he takes drugs, has been arrested multiple times since 2019
9
US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for seniors, high-risk
Nation
Dealing the White House a stinging ... Dealing the White House a stinging setback, a government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the ...
10
Man accused of sexually assaulting girls during sleepover
ABQnews Seeker
One girl told deputies that the ... One girl told deputies that the abuse made her feel 'sad and scared'