The University of New Mexico football team (2-0) tees off at 10 a.m. at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas against No. 7 ranked Texas A&M (2-0) of the SEC. The Lobos have won four straight games, but to extend that win streak to five, they’ll have to prevail as a 30-point underdog.

The Journal’s Steve Virgen is at Kyle Field covering the game. Follow his Twitter feed below, check back here later Saturday for coverage, and as always, look for coverage in Sunday’s Journal print edition.

