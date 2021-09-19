Enchanted inspiration

By Kathaleen Roberts / Assistant Arts Editor

The Sandia Mountains have long beckoned and bedazzled New Mexico artists.

Ojito Cliff Study by Roger Gathman oil on canvas 16 x 20 (Courtesy of the New Mexico Art League)

The New Mexico Art League is following that tradition with the opening of “High Desert,” running through Oct. 16.

The works range from oil on canvas to colored pencil to photography. Some artists captured the mountains and mesas; others depicted the terrain surrounding them.

Judy Clark moved to Albuquerque 15 years ago after working in Washington, D.C. and living in Virginia. A retired association meeting planner, she used her new schedule to concentrate on her art through classes and workshops.

To create “Sandia Glow,” she worked from her own photograph in colored pencil on sanded paper. The teacher in her pastel class had used sanded paper as a canvas. She liked the resulting softness.

Cattails and Snow New Mexico Style by Teresa Lynn Johnson oil on canvas 24″ x 24″ (Courtesy of the New Mexico Art League)

The artist created stylized shapes from the shadows of the foothills, slopes and vegetation.

The multiple layers and different colors give it more character, she said.

When she was working, Clark always pushed her art to the side.

“In Virginia, I did baskets with natural materials,” she said. “In New Mexico, I started doing gourds. But I always liked the painting part of it better than anything.”

Albuquerque landscape artist David Welch painted his oil on canvas “Sandia Verbena” in the Elena Gallegos Open Space in June.

“I’ve been doing a whole series of Sandia landscapes,” he said. “I’m trying to capture different seasons, different times of day.

“Color is very important to me,” Welch continued. “I use it as a vehicle to express a life force I feel in nature. Whenever you’re painting a place, you’re conveying an experience to a flat sheet of paper. There’s no warm sun, no breeze.”

Welch underpaints his work with bright colors and layers over the base.

“So often there’s a glow of the color underneath and that heightens the color effect,” he said. “The Impressionists did something similar by painting dots next to color and making it shimmer.”

Welch says he has been an artist “forever.” He’s a former art teacher who worked in Wilmington, Delaware and Philadelphia. He and his wife moved here in 1997.

Sand and Juniper by Joseph M. Hutchinson oil on canvas, (Courtesy of the New Mexico Art League)

“We’re still in love with New Mexico,” he said.

“I can’t imagine not painting. When I have a paintbrush in my hand is when I feel most whole and complete and at peace. Creating something that has never existed before is a powerful act.”

Kari Bell captured the shadows of New Mexico’s pueblos in her abstracted “Shelter,” painted in oil and cold wax on canvas.

Bell lived in Taos for six months before shifting to the lower altitudes of Rio Rancho.

“I didn’t want to paint the pueblo,” she said, “because everybody paints the pueblo. I wanted to paint the essence of the building. When I paint, I don’t really have a plan. The painting tells me where it wants to go.”

Like most painters, Bell began as a realist. She has been an abstract painter for about 10 years.

“First, I don’t draw very well, to be honest,” she said. “I feel these things that I paint now. I never paint what everybody sees. I paint what I feel out of what I see.”

Bell moved to New Mexico a year ago from outside Philadelphia, where she worked as a university professor of both French and Spanish. Her job allowed her to live in both countries, where she visited the museums.

Sandia Verbena by David Welch oil on canvas 12″ x 16″ (Courtesy of the New Mexico Art League)

“I was turning this into a mental file cabinet,” she said.

About five years ago, Bell discovered the cold wax technique on a painting in a Telluride, Colorado, gallery.

Made of beeswax and a turpentine-like product, the buttery process adds body, transparency and texture to oil. Bell mixes the wax with her paint.

“You can scrape it, pull it back,” she said. “I use credit cards, spatulas. It gives it hundreds of layers of texture. There’s a translucence underneath.”

Retirement allows her to paint full-time.

“In being here, I realized that was what I was searching for.”

Butte, Gila, NM by Karen Hymer archival print on vellum backed with gold leaf 6″ x 6″ (Courtesy of the New Mexico Art League)

If you go
WHAT: “High Desert”

WHERE: New Mexico Art League, 3409 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE; online at newmexicoartleague. wildapricot.org

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Oct. 16

CONTACT: 505-293-5034, newmexicoartleague. wildapricot.org

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Feathered constructions
Arts
Artist Chris Maynard 'carves' shed plumage ... Artist Chris Maynard 'carves' shed plumage into shapes
2
Feeding the spirit
Arts
Joy Harjo's second memoir focuses on ... Joy Harjo's second memoir focuses on family and finding the power of poetry
3
Las Cruces gears up for four days of rodeos, ...
Arts
While a vaccine controversy swirls around ... While a vaccine controversy swirls around the upcoming New Mexico State Fair, and the animals have f ...
4
A different perspective: Hampton Sides takes a different route ...
Arts
Santa Fe Hampton Sides tells story ... Santa Fe Hampton Sides tells story of of servant in his latest book
5
Use corn meal gluten products to keep weeds under ...
Arts
Q. I spent Labor Day weekend ... Q. I spent Labor Day weekend weeding my small yard. I have several "beds" that are covered with red ...
6
Placitas artist makes the shoe fit a medium
Arts
Barbara Burzillo fashions old high heels ... Barbara Burzillo fashions old high heels into works of art
7
Artist seeks adventure and stories for travel TV series
Arts
Sean Diediker has always had a ... Sean Diediker has always had a connection with New Mexico.Though he was raised in Cali ...
8
A final resting place
Arts
El Campo Santo to reunite mother, ... El Campo Santo to reunite mother, son by placing them in the same plot
9
Potted amaryllis can be nurtured to bloom again
Arts
Q: Last year during the holidays ... Q: Last year during the holidays I grew three amaryllis bulbs and really enjoyed the process. After ...