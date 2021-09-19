MMA: Clark, Edwards lose

Albuquerque-based MMA fighters Devin Clark and Christian Edwards both lost their light heavyweight bouts Saturday on separate cards.

On a Bellator card in San Jose, Calif., Edwards (5-1) lost by first-round TKO (left hook to hammer fists) to Ben Parrish (5-1) of Pachuta, Mississippi.

On a UFC card In Las Vegas, Nevada, Clark (12-6) lost by unanimous decision to Moldova’s Ion Cutelaba (16-6-1).

Parrish needed just 38 seconds to spring a stunning upset against Edwards, considered a rising star in the Bellator light heavyweight division. A left hook dropped Edwards on his back, and Parrish, a 6-to-1 underdog, quickly followed up with ground and pound. Referee Jason Herzog called a stop at just 38 seconds.

Edwards, stunned by the outcome and apparently unhappy with Herzog’s decision to stop the fight, did not take the losing fighter’s customary place next to the referee during the traditional announcement of the outcome.

Clark, dropped by a Cutelaba right hand three minutes into the first round, was dominated by the rugged Moldovan for the next seven minutes — taken down repeatedly and suffering some dental damage in the second round.

All three judges scored the first round 10-8 for Cutelaba. Two of them scored the second that way, the other scoring it 10-9 for the winner.

Clark, showing remarkable heart, rallied to win the third round on two of the three scorecards.

The cards read 30-26, 29-26 and 29-27.

Clark and Edwards both train at Jackson-Wink MMA.

It was, in fact, a tough night for the highly successful Albuquerque gym. Two more J-W fighters, Brazilian Antonio Arroyo and Russian Khalid Murtazaliev, also lost.

Arroyo (9-5), a middleweight, lost by third-round TKO (right hook to ground strikes) to Joaquin Buckley (13-4).

Murtazaliev (15-3), also a middleweight, lost by unanimous decision to Anthony Adams (9-2).