The Latest: Taliban to female Kabul city workers: Stay home

By The Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan — The interim mayor of Afghanistan’s capital says many female city employees have been ordered to stay home by the country’s new Taliban rulers.

Hamdullah Namony told reporters Sunday that only women who could not be replaced by men have been permitted to report to work. He says this includes skilled workers in the design and engineering departments as well as female attendants of public toilets for women.

Namony’s comments were another sign that the Taliban are enforcing their harsh interpretation of Islam, including restrictions on women in public life, despite their initial promises of tolerance and inclusion. In their previous rule in the 1990s, the Taliban had barred girls and women from schools and jobs.

The mayor says a final decision about female employees in Kabul municipal departments is still pending, and that they would draw their salaries in the meantime.

He says that before the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last month, just under one-third of close to 3,000 city employees were women who worked in all departments.

___

MORE ON AFGHANISTAN:

— Fearful US residents in Afghanistan hiding out from Taliban

— Afghan survivors of errant US drone strike seek probe

— Taliban replace ministry for women with ‘virtue’ authorities

— Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

___

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s prime minister says he has “initiated a dialogue” with the Taliban to prod them to form an inclusive government that would ensure peace and stability not only in Afghanistan but also in the region.

Imran Khan tweeted on Saturday that he took the initiative after his meetings this week in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, with leaders of countries neighboring Afghanistan.

The Taliban last week announced an all-male interim government that includes no women or members of Afghanistan’s minorities — contrary to their earlier pledges on inclusivity. They have also since moved to curb women’s rights, harking back to their harsh rule when they were in power in the 1990s.

Khan says he had detailed discussions with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s meeting in Dushanbe. The economic and security group is made up of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.

“After meetings in Dushanbe with leaders of Afghanistan’s neighbors and especially a lengthy discussion with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, I have initiated a dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive Afghan govt to include Tajiks, Hazaras & Uzbeks” Khan said in the tweet.

He said “After 40 years of conflict, this inclusivity will ensure peace and a stable Afghanistan, which is in the interest not only of Afghanistan but the region as well.”

Khan did not say what form his dialogue would take or elaborate on his plans.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Transforming NM's Public Schools: Kurt Steinhaus rises to education ...
ABQnews Seeker
Challenges include pandemic, reducing the rate ... Challenges include pandemic, reducing the rate of dropouts
2
Transforming NM's public schools: PED's new chief outlines ...
ABQnews Seeker
PED's new chief outlines lofty goals, ... PED's new chief outlines lofty goals, vows to make this "the year of literacy"
3
New state law banned a county's gas stations from ...
ABQnews Seeker
It was a 'no brainer,' one ... It was a 'no brainer,' one owner says.
4
Irrigation innovation: Drought challenges water traditions in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Drought tests centuries-old water traditions in ... Drought tests centuries-old water traditions in New Mexico
5
Champion of the ABQ's West Side remembered
ABQnews Seeker
Community leader Dr. Joe Valles advocated ... Community leader Dr. Joe Valles advocated for smart development
6
BLM moving back to DC, reversing Trump-era decision
ABQnews Seeker
  WASHINGTON -- Interior Secretary Deb ...   WASHINGTON -- Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is moving the national headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management back to the nation's capital after ...
7
New Mexico backs Texas in opposing nuclear fuel storage
ABQnews Seeker
Holtec facility seeking approval Holtec facility seeking approval
8
Could stadium money go to police instead?
ABQnews Seeker
Bond allocation could move to the ... Bond allocation could move to the city's general fund
9
UPDATE: APD says missing 4-year old found safe
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say they are no ... Albuquerque police say they are no longer looking for Catiana Zepeda, the 4-year-old whose mother was found dead on Friday in an apartment in ...
10
Bernalillo County won't require worker shots
ABQnews Seeker
Concerns public safety workers resistent to ... Concerns public safety workers resistent to COVID vaccine might retire early