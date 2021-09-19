APD investigating West Side homicide

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

A suspect surrenders to police after a man was shot and killed at Central and 98th Street on Sunday.(Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)
APD takes a suspect into custody after a man was shot and killed at Central and 98th Street on Sunday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Albuquerque police say a man was shot and killed at the intersection of Central Avenue and 98th Street on Sunday morning.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said officers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 10 a.m.

“An adult male was found deceased in the intersection,” Gallegos said in a news release. He added that a “possible suspect” was identified and detained.

The possible suspect, wearing a black hoodie and red basketball shorts, could be seen with his arms up as officers were taking him into custody.

Nearby, authorities had put up black screens around part of the crime scene. What appeared to be a blanket, fruit and other items were visible on the ground next to a “God loves you” sign.

