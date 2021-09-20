Wedding venue closure leaves couples in the lurch

By Isabella Alves / Journal Staff Writer

SANTA FE – A popular wedding venue north of Santa Fe is abruptly shuttering its doors, leaving many couples in a tough bind as they scramble to find a new venue in a backlogged market.

Staff at La Mesita Ranch Estate confirmed that the venue would close its doors Oct. 26, but declined to answer further questions as to why the venue is closing. The venue is run by the Pueblo of Pojoaque, and neither Gov. Jenelle Roybal nor Lt. Gov. Rafaela Sanchez responded to requests for comment.

On the pueblo’s website, it still lists La Mesita as a wedding venue, but the venue’s own website has been taken down.

Steve Blamer, co-owner of Blame Her Ranch, a wedding venue south of Santa Fe in Ribera, said he’s been getting calls from couples who’ve had their weddings canceled at La Mesita. He said he’s tried to help the couples he could, but his ranch usually is booked out 18 months — a situation that has only gotten worse during the pandemic.

He said he’s currently booking weddings into 2023 and 2024, and has worked to find space for the couples whose weddings were canceled during the pandemic.

Blamer said he thinks venues shouldn’t cancel weddings without more advance notice, and need to treat their clients with understanding.

La Mesita’s cancellations affect not only weddings, but also other services at the venue. The ranch also gave notice to one of its longtime tenants, Invicta Farms, to leave the property. The farm has rented from the Pueblo for the past 12 years.

When contacted, staff from Invicta Farms said they couldn’t comment on the move at this time.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Flying 40 awardees weather the coronavirus storm
Business
The pandemic clipped the wings of ... The pandemic clipped the wings of many companies on this year's Flying 40 list of fast-growing techn ...
2
Flying 40 climb to new heights
Business
Lentech Inc. has steadily ascended the ... Lentech Inc. has steadily ascended the ranks since joining the annual Flying 40 list of fast-growing ...
3
Asian theme to grace 24th annual Flying 40
Business
Japanese artistry will grace this year's ... Japanese artistry will grace this year's annual Flying 40 awards event, scheduled for Wednesday at t ...
4
New Mexico's Flying 40
Business
                   
5
One-on-One: Katie Hagan — Head Vintner, La Chiripada Winery
ABQnews Seeker
By Ellen Marks For the Journal ... By Ellen Marks For the Journal Credit 'crazy curiosity and determination' for the lives Katie Hagan has already lived — and she's only 32. ...
6
The Executive's Desk: Boost employee retention with this no-cost ...
ABQnews Seeker
While hiring new employees can pose ... While hiring new employees can pose a challenge in today's job market, retaining high-quality employ ...
7
SCOTUS rulings are final - until they're not
ABQnews Seeker
In James Joyce's classic short story ... In James Joyce's classic short story "Grace," a tipsy Irishman gives a comically garbled history of ...
8
Two Boys Donuts growing by leaps and bounds
Business
Business growing by leaps and bounds Business growing by leaps and bounds
9
Don't put too much trust in the IRS's FAQs
Business
The word for the day is ... The word for the day is "dichotomy." The definition – a division into two mutu ...
10
Eating larvae, fighting bulls: All to close a deal
Business
Did you know that I am ... Did you know that I am a retired bullfighter? A friend and I were having lunch talking ...