Asian theme to grace 24th annual Flying 40

Japanese artistry will grace this year’s annual Flying 40 awards event, scheduled for Wednesday at the Japanese Gardens inside the Albuquerque Botanical Gardens.

It’s a welcome return to in-person festivities, after the pandemic forced the Flying 40 to be held online last year for the first time since the annual event launched in 1998, said event manager Roberta Eads.

“We’re excited to get back to a hosted event,” Eads said. “We’re expecting close to 500 people.”

The celebration runs from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Artistic Asian themes, Asian food and deserts will be placed around the Japanese Gardens. Guests can gather and stroll until the awards ceremony at 7 p.m. The entertainment includes a traditional Japanese Taiko Drum performance, and Okinawan dancing.

The awards this year are inscribed on a colorful Japanese landscape printed on a slab of slate.

Compiled by multinational accounting firm KPMG LLP from applications submitted earlier this year, the Flying 40 ranks firms by total revenue and by percentage revenue growth.

There are three categories: top revenue companies regardless of growth, top-growth companies with revenue above $10 million, and top-growth companies with revenue below $10 million. Growth is measured over five years, from 2016-2020.

Flying 40 awards will be given to 32 companies this year, including eight that have demonstrated solid staying power over five years but whose growth didn’t make the top ten revenue lists. Eight others will receive a Falcon award, honorable mentions for firms whose strong growth shows high potential for creating jobs in the future.

Event sponsors include Sandia Science and Technology Park Development Corp., Business Outlook, Delta Dental, KPMG LLP, New Mexico Bank & Trust, True Health New Mexico, OneTen Capital, New Mexico MEP, City of Albuquerque Economic Development and Admiral Beverage Corp. Community sponsors include the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce, Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union, and the New Mexico Technology Council.