Man gets 80 years prison in killing of 2, injuring officer

AURORA, Colo. — A Colorado man has received an 80-year prison sentence in the 2018 killing of two people and attempted murder of an Aurora police officer.

Thirty-one-year-old Demarcus Brown-Jones had been convicted in May on second-degree murder, reckless manslaughter and other charges.

Police were investigating a reported fight in August, 2018 near the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus when officers found several hurt people with gunshot wounds, including an 8-year-old boy, KUSA-TV reported.

Later, during an exchange of gunfire with an officer, the officer was shot in a protective vest. The officer was released from the hospital a day later.

Wayne Carter, 19, and Anthoni Readus, 25, died.