Man gets 80 years prison in killing of 2, injuring officer

By Associated Press

AURORA, Colo. — A Colorado man has received an 80-year prison sentence in the 2018 killing of two people and attempted murder of an Aurora police officer.

Thirty-one-year-old Demarcus Brown-Jones had been convicted in May on second-degree murder, reckless manslaughter and other charges.

Police were investigating a reported fight in August, 2018 near the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus when officers found several hurt people with gunshot wounds, including an 8-year-old boy, KUSA-TV reported.

Later, during an exchange of gunfire with an officer, the officer was shot in a protective vest. The officer was released from the hospital a day later.

Wayne Carter, 19, and Anthoni Readus, 25, died.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Irrigation innovation: Drought challenges water traditions in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Drought tests centuries-old water traditions in ... Drought tests centuries-old water traditions in New Mexico
2
Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to ...
Around the Region
The Biden administration plans the widescale ... The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting ...
3
Families recount trauma at sentencing for school shooter
Around the Region
A judge on Friday sentenced a ... A judge on Friday sentenced a former student to life in prison without parole for a 2019 shooting inside a suburban Denver high school ...
4
Report says Wickenburg school official wrongly got free dirt
Around the Region
A former Wickenburg school district official ... A former Wickenburg school district official illegally hit pay dirt -- up to 700 truckloads of it -- from a district-owned excavation site and ...
5
Colorado man accused of killing wife heads to trial
Around the Region
A judge ruled Friday there is ... A judge ruled Friday there is enough evidence for the case to proceed against a southern Colorado man who was charged with first-degree murder ...
6
Texan tied to 'boogaloo' sentenced to 50 years in ...
Around the Region
A Texas man linked to the ... A Texas man linked to the 'boogaloo' movement who livestreamed threats to kill police was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison after being ...
7
Texas woman convicted in deaths of 2 Kansas carnival ...
Around the Region
A Texas woman was convicted Friday ... A Texas woman was convicted Friday of capital murder for her role in the slayings of a Wichita couple who were killed after a ...
8
Colorado panel recommends tribal name change for mountain
Around the Region
A Colorado state panel has recommended ... A Colorado state panel has recommended that a mountain peak west of Denver be renamed in honor of a Native American woman who acted ...
9
Police shoot domestic violence suspect in Phoenix suburb
Around the Region
Chandler Police say they shot an ... Chandler Police say they shot an armed man Friday morning in a hotel parking lot following a report of a suspicious person. The incident ...