3 of 4 men injured in Chandler explosion now out of hospital

By Associated Press

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Three of the four men who suffered serious burn injuries in an explosion at a Chandler printing shop last month are out of the hospital now.

A fundraiser was held Saturday for two injured brothers who own Platinum Printing — 29-year-old Dillion Ryan and 39-year-old Andrew Ryan — plus 29-year-old employee Parker Milldebrandt.

Authorities say 58-year-old Glenn Jordan was inside an eyeglass repair business next to the print shop and also was injured in the Aug. 26 explosion.

Phoenix TV station KPHO reported Sunday that Jordan still is hospitalized but is off a ventilator.

The four victims suffered second-degree burns to their hands, arms and legs and doctors say the men face a long road to recovery.

Federal investigators determined that the explosion was caused by an unintentional natural gas leak ignited by an independent ignition source.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Irrigation innovation: Drought challenges water traditions in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Drought tests centuries-old water traditions in ... Drought tests centuries-old water traditions in New Mexico
2
Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to ...
Around the Region
The Biden administration plans the widescale ... The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting ...
3
Families recount trauma at sentencing for school shooter
Around the Region
A judge on Friday sentenced a ... A judge on Friday sentenced a former student to life in prison without parole for a 2019 shooting inside a suburban Denver high school ...
4
Report says Wickenburg school official wrongly got free dirt
Around the Region
A former Wickenburg school district official ... A former Wickenburg school district official illegally hit pay dirt -- up to 700 truckloads of it -- from a district-owned excavation site and ...
5
Colorado man accused of killing wife heads to trial
Around the Region
A judge ruled Friday there is ... A judge ruled Friday there is enough evidence for the case to proceed against a southern Colorado man who was charged with first-degree murder ...
6
Texan tied to 'boogaloo' sentenced to 50 years in ...
Around the Region
A Texas man linked to the ... A Texas man linked to the 'boogaloo' movement who livestreamed threats to kill police was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison after being ...
7
Texas woman convicted in deaths of 2 Kansas carnival ...
Around the Region
A Texas woman was convicted Friday ... A Texas woman was convicted Friday of capital murder for her role in the slayings of a Wichita couple who were killed after a ...
8
Colorado panel recommends tribal name change for mountain
Around the Region
A Colorado state panel has recommended ... A Colorado state panel has recommended that a mountain peak west of Denver be renamed in honor of a Native American woman who acted ...
9
Police shoot domestic violence suspect in Phoenix suburb
Around the Region
Chandler Police say they shot an ... Chandler Police say they shot an armed man Friday morning in a hotel parking lot following a report of a suspicious person. The incident ...