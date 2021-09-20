Colorado Republican leaders reject opting out of primary

DENVER — Colorado Republican leaders have voted down a proposal from that would have allowed GOP nominees to be selected by a relatively small number of party members.

The proposal would have allowed Republicans to opt out of the primary election and instead select nominees for federal offices, the governor and other posts through a caucus and assembly process.

A few thousands party members would have participated, versus millions in a primary election, The Denver Post Reported.

The proposal got about one-third support from roughly 500 Republican leaders during a state party central committee meeting on Saturday in Pueblo. It needed 75% support to advance.