Briefcase: Hires and applause

WELCOME

Christy Escandon has been hired as Chief Nursing Officer by Lovelace Health Systems. Escandon received a bachelor’s in nursing and a master’s of business administration from West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas. She also has a master’s of nursing from Western Governors University in Millcreek, Utah. Prior to joining Lovelace, Escandon worked at UT Health Tyler in Ardent Health Services’ East Texas market as CNO for the 502-bed hospital. Before that, she was CNO at Texas Health Resources in Plano, Texas, overseeing 384 hospital beds, and serving as executive sponsor for the heart and vascular, women, infants and children, and trauma service lines. She is a member of the American Organization of Nurse Leaders and the North Texas Organization of Nurse Leaders.

Craig Coleman is the new programs specialist at The Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter. He previously had a sales career in the electrical industry in New Mexico and held multiple positions in the private sector. In his new role, he will be responsible for expanding the organization’s base of community educators, support group facilitators and community volunteers, and the implementation and delivery of the chapter’s care and support initiatives across the state.

Desiree Sanchez, a certified nurse practitioner, has joined New Mexico Clinical Research & Osteoporosis Center. New Mexico-born Sanchez specializes in the care of patients with osteoporosis and metabolic bone diseases. She earned her master’s in nursing from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. She has provided complex treatments to adolescent, adult and geriatric patients in nurse practitioner, registered nursing and patient care technician roles for more than 19 years.

APPLAUSE