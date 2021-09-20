Breaking

Former state lawmaker indicted

By Mike Gallagher / Journal Investigative Reporter

Former House Majority Leader Sheryl Williams Stapleton on the House Floor in 2019. A grand jury has indicted Stapleton on several charges. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Former state House Majority Leader Sheryl Williams Stapleton has been indicted on 28 felony counts, including racketeering, money laundering and fraud for her alleged role in routing money meant for vocational education at Albuquerque Public Schools to her personal business interests.

The indictment charges Williams with one count of racketeering, five counts of money laundering, soliciting or receiving kickbacks and having an unlawful interest in a public contract among other charges.

The charges stem from an APS contract with Robotics Management Learning Systems LLC, a Washington D.C. based company that has provided software and training for vocational students for more than 15 years at a cost of over $5 million.

Williams oversaw the contract and investigators believe she diverted more than $950,000 from Robotics into her personal and business accounts.

Stapleton, through her attorney, has said she is innocent of any criminal charges and intends to clear her name.

Attorney General Hector Balderas said in a statement, “The investigation focused on protecting students and the funding intended for their educational services, as public officials must act in the best interests of students; and our office looks forward to presenting this case before a jury trial.”

 

