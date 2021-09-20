Two lawmakers challenge governor’s federal aid spending in lawsuit

SANTA FE — Two state lawmakers — one Democrat and one Republican — have filed a petition with New Mexico’s Supreme Court challenging Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s authority to unilaterally decide how to spend what’s left of the state’s allotment of $1.7 billion in federal relief dollars.

The lawsuit announced Monday by Senate GOP floor leader Greg Baca of Belen and Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque, asks the state’s highest court to bar the governor from spending roughly $1.1 billion in federal funds that has not yet been allocated.

The lawmakers described the situation as a “constitutional emergency of generational importance” in their 20-page petition and pointed out a Republican-led attempt to call an extraordinary legislative session to address the issue failed to get enough Democratic support to move forward.

“The court must now act to rebalance the scales of power and protect the Legislature’s important yet fragile power over the pursestrings of state government,” they wrote in their lawsuit.

However, a Lujan Grisham spokeswoman said legal precedent supports the governor’s handling of the federal dollars received by the state under a plan signed by President Joe Biden in March.

“The New Mexico Supreme Court has made clear the state Legislature may appropriate state, not federal, funds,” Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett told the Journal.

She also said Lujan Grisham administration officials have held recent meetings with legislative leaders to discuss a spending plan for the remaining dollars, but did not immediately provide specifics on what such a plan might include.

Spending authority for federal dollars has emerged as a political tug-of-war over the last two years, though the Democratic-controlled Legislature has resisted Republican calls for a court challenge.

Some lawmakers have chafed at the Democratic governor’s contention the Supreme Court has, in past rulings, given the executive branch authority over spending federal funds.

Specifically, Baca said the executive branch can only spend federal funds unilaterally when they are specifically targeted at specific agencies or programs, and argued that’s not the case with the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

“That type of discretion is clearly reserved for the Legislature,” Baca told the Journal.

Meanwhile, there was also criticism of Lujan Grisham’s decision in April to use her line-item veto authority to strike down legislative earmarks for more than $1 billion from a federal stimulus plan for various state programs — including a state unemployment fund, a popular college scholarship program and highway repairs.

However, the governor in June announced her administration would target more than $656 million of the federal money to replenish the state unemployment fund, which was all but drained by a deluge of pandemic-related claims for jobless benefits.

The lawsuit filed by Baca and Candelaria, who are both attorneys, does not seek a reversion of those funds — and other federal dollars already allocated by the Lujan Grisham administration.

Candelaria, who has clashed with the governor and top Senate Democrats in recent weeks, said in a Monday statement he felt compelled to file the lawsuit to defend New Mexico’s Constitution.

“In our country, no one is above the law and no one person should ever have the power to decide, unilaterally, how much people are taxed or how public money is spent,” Candelaria said.

The Supreme Court had not ruled as of Monday whether it plans to take up the case. If it does decide to hear arguments, the Supreme Court would likely request a formal response from the Governor’s Office before doing so.