‘Warrior Spirit’ follows fighter’s journey to cut weight

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Former UFC fighter Nicco Montano and Clint Wattenberg in a scene from “Warrior Spirit.” (Warrior CBD/D-House Entertainment)

Nicco Montano made history when she became the first female Native American champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Montano is the focus of the documentary, “Warrior Spirit,” which makes its debut at the Albuquerque Film + Music Experience at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.

At the helm of the documentary is former Albuquerque resident Landon Dyksterhouse.

“We started filming the project in 2018,” Dyksterhouse said. “It’s been a long, amazing journey getting to tell her story. She’s struggled with UFC for so long. It’s a bombshell story. We’ve had the film ready to go for a year and then COVID hit and sidelined the film festival circuit.”

The documentary follows Montano as she underwent extreme weight cutting in the UFC Performance Institute.

Dyksterhouse said the film also puts a spotlight on UFC stars who train out of Albuquerque, including UFC veteran Tim Means and also MMA gym owners from FIT-NHB Tom Vaughn and Arlene Sanchez Vaughn along with other big names like UFC president Dana White and ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani.

Dyksterhouse said “Warrior Spirit” documents the injustices of the UFC and how the multibillion dollar company exploits their fighters for millions of dollars.

The film is presented by Warrior CBD and the executive producers are Jason Bowles and Nancy Murphy-Bowles.

When starting the project, Dyksterhouse didn’t know about Montano’s weight cutting plan with the UFC Performance Institute.

Landon Dyksterhouse is the director of “Warrior Spirit.” (Edison Graff/Stardust Fallout Media)

“These are the experts who collect all the data on the athletes and figure out ways for them to cut weight,” he said. “Nicco is working with their director of nutrition. Along the way she’s in pain and it’s not working. But they are advertising that the process is safe for the fighters.”

Dysterhouse believes the film will make changes to the UFC to make it a safe environment for UFC fighters.

“I’m hoping that a conversation will be started around how the athletes are treated,” he says. “Eventually we hope the safety protocols will be changed. The fighters don’t have a union and they don’t have representation. The latest news is that there are former UFC fighters and investors trying to start a rivalry league. They are going to include fighter representation, health insurance and a 50/50 cut for fighters.”

In August, Montano, the former women’s flyweight champion, was released by the UFC following her weight miss for her bantamweight bout at UFC on ESPN 28. Montano (4-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) came in seven pounds over the 136-pound limit for her fight against Wu Yanan and the fight was canceled.

Montano, 32, won the inaugural UFC women’s 125-pound title in late 2017 after advancing to the final of Season 26 of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


"

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Stapleton facing 26 felony charges
ABQnews Seeker
Racketeering, money laundering among charges Racketeering, money laundering among charges
2
New Mexico Supreme Court calls for second round of ...
ABQnews Seeker
LAS CRUCES - The New Mexico ... LAS CRUCES - The New Mexico Supreme Court asked the Third Judicial District Attorney's Office Monday to file another briefing, delaying a decision in ...
3
'Warrior Spirit' follows fighter's journey to cut weight
ABQnews Seeker
Nicco Montano made history when she ... Nicco Montano made history when she became the first female Native American champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Montano is the focus of the ...
4
Two lawmakers challenge governor's federal aid spending in lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
Two state lawmakers — one Democrat ... Two state lawmakers — one Democrat and one Republican — have filed a petition with New Mexico's Supreme Court challenging Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's ...
5
NHCC Foundation receives $50K grant for film programming
ABQnews Seeker
The National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation ... The National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation received a $50,000 grant to help grow film programming at the center. The grant was given Bank of ...
6
The Executive's Desk: Boost employee retention with this no-cost ...
ABQnews Seeker
While hiring new employees can pose ... While hiring new employees can pose a challenge in today's job market, retaining high-quality employ ...
7
SCOTUS rulings are final - until they're not
ABQnews Seeker
In James Joyce's classic short story ... In James Joyce's classic short story "Grace," a tipsy Irishman gives a comically garbled history of ...
8
Man charged with killing panhandler on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
Fatal shooting occurred Sunday morning at ... Fatal shooting occurred Sunday morning at 98th and West Central
9
Man accused of setting multiple fires faces arson charge
ABQnews Seeker
A homeless man who fire investigators ... A homeless man who fire investigators say could have been involved in multiple Downtow ...