Fire on 14th Street in Las Cruces under investigation

LAS CRUCES – Fire investigators are examining a fire on 14th street Saturday morning that damaged a trailer.

Dan Trujillo, Las Cruces Police Department public information officer, said in a news release that firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of 14th Street where they found a vehicle and nearby mobile home both on fire.

Trujillo said the fire was quickly ended and that the mobile home was not occupied during the blaze. No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

