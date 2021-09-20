Fire on 14th Street in Las Cruces under investigation

By Justin Garcia / Las Cruces Sun-News (TNS)

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

LAS CRUCES – Fire investigators are examining a fire on 14th street Saturday morning that damaged a trailer.

Dan Trujillo, Las Cruces Police Department public information officer, said in a news release that firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of 14th Street where they found a vehicle and nearby mobile home both on fire.

Trujillo said the fire was quickly ended and that the mobile home was not occupied during the blaze. No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached by email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or by phone at 575-541-5449 or on Twitter at @Just516garc.

©2021 www.lcsun-news.com. Visit lcsun-news.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

