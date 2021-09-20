COVID-19 hospitalizations fall 3% over last week

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

University of New Mexico Hospital, photographed last year. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

SANTA FE — Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in New Mexico have fallen about 3% over the last week, hitting their lowest total since mid-August.

An epidemiological report released by the Department of Health, meanwhile, estimates that New Mexicans who aren’t fully vaccinated have a nine-fold higher risk of ending up hospitalized with the disease. They made up 88% of the hospitalizations over a recent-four week period.

The state vaccination rate among adults, meanwhile, climbed to 69.8%, about 4 percentage points higher than the national average. New Mexico is No. 5 among state for vaccine doses administered to adults on a per-person basis.

The Department of Health on Monday reported:

— 1,525 new cases of COVID-19 over the last three days, including 380 in Bernalillo County and 125 in Doña Ana County.

— 14 more COVID-19 deaths, including three that happened 30 days ago.

Adults from Bernalillo County made up seven of the 11 recent deaths, including a man in his 20s and another in his 30s.

People who aren’t fully vaccinated make up about 98% of the state’s recent COVID-19 fatalities. The statewide death toll is now 4,689 residents.

— COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 310 patients Monday, a 3% decline since a week ago. It’s also the lowest total in about a month.

The fall in hospitalizations comes as New Mexico health officials say they are seeing a decline in new COVID-19 infections overall. The decrease comes after the state endured a late-summer surge driven by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.

The state last week extended its mask mandate for indoor public places to Oct. 15.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


"

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Stapleton facing 26 felony counts
ABQnews Seeker
Racketeering, money laundering among charges Racketeering, money laundering among charges
2
Two lawmakers challenge governor's federal aid spending in lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
Two state lawmakers — one Democrat ... Two state lawmakers — one Democrat and one Republican — have filed a petition with New Mexico's Supreme Court challenging Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's ...
3
Man charged with killing panhandler on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
Fatal shooting occurred Sunday morning at ... Fatal shooting occurred Sunday morning at 98th and West Central
4
Footage shows more to the story of officer, burrito
ABQnews Seeker
Probe found APD officer used knee ... Probe found APD officer used knee to steer vehicle as he snacked on meal as prisoner was being transported
5
Already pushed to brink, nurses face delta surge
ABQnews Seeker
Getting vaccinated is 'the best thing ... Getting vaccinated is 'the best thing anyone can do right now'
6
New PED chief outlines lofty goals, vows to make ...
ABQnews Seeker
Objectives include significantly boosting student achievement ... Objectives include significantly boosting student achievement and well-being
7
New MDC medical provider to boost staffing
ABQnews Seeker
Contractor faced lawsuits previously over patient ... Contractor faced lawsuits previously over patient care
8
Man accused of setting multiple fires faces arson charge
ABQnews Seeker
A homeless man who fire investigators ... A homeless man who fire investigators say could have been involved in multiple Downtow ...
9
Car seat checkups, insurance vs. tags, late fees are ...
ABQnews Seeker
NM drivers must show proof of ... NM drivers must show proof of insurance in order to register their vehicles
10
Transforming NM's Public Schools: Kurt Steinhaus rises to education ...
ABQnews Seeker
Challenges include pandemic, reducing the rate ... Challenges include pandemic, reducing the rate of dropouts