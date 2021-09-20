COVID-19 hospitalizations fall 3% over last week

SANTA FE — Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in New Mexico have fallen about 3% over the last week, hitting their lowest total since mid-August.

An epidemiological report released by the Department of Health, meanwhile, estimates that New Mexicans who aren’t fully vaccinated have a nine-fold higher risk of ending up hospitalized with the disease. They made up 88% of the hospitalizations over a recent-four week period.

The state vaccination rate among adults, meanwhile, climbed to 69.8%, about 4 percentage points higher than the national average. New Mexico is No. 5 among state for vaccine doses administered to adults on a per-person basis.

The Department of Health on Monday reported:

— 1,525 new cases of COVID-19 over the last three days, including 380 in Bernalillo County and 125 in Doña Ana County.

— 14 more COVID-19 deaths, including three that happened 30 days ago.

Adults from Bernalillo County made up seven of the 11 recent deaths, including a man in his 20s and another in his 30s.

People who aren’t fully vaccinated make up about 98% of the state’s recent COVID-19 fatalities. The statewide death toll is now 4,689 residents.

— COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 310 patients Monday, a 3% decline since a week ago. It’s also the lowest total in about a month.

The fall in hospitalizations comes as New Mexico health officials say they are seeing a decline in new COVID-19 infections overall. The decrease comes after the state endured a late-summer surge driven by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.

The state last week extended its mask mandate for indoor public places to Oct. 15.