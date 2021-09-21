We left Americans at Taliban’s mercy

By Amy Barela / Republican Party Of New Mexico

What we have witnessed recently in Afghanistan is horrifying, humiliating and heartbreaking. It’s been a foreign policy fiasco that will lead to more death.

The Biden administration’s failed withdrawal was not only an international embarrassment for America, but this administration has essentially double-crossed Americans hoping to be evacuated. Americans and Afghans who have been loyal to us – desperate for freedom and promised an exodus from Taliban killers – must now find ways to elude death.

The Biden administration has turned its back on stranded Afghans and Americans, some of whom most certainly will be murdered. The Kabul suicide attack that killed 13 American servicemen was terrible, but for the president to knowingly leave people behind in a nation controlled by terrorists is just despicable. It appears hundreds of Americans trapped inside a locked country are doomed to die.

How horrifying to know that there’s no way out and that terrorists are hunting people door to door. For those Americans and Afghans stuck in the country, this terror is unimaginable.

There’s no way out for those left behind. There will be religious and ethnic cleansing, and the Taliban do not recognize international human rights laws.

The Biden administration’s abandonment of its own citizens and the Afghan people is a death sentence, but Biden refuses to accept responsibility. How chilling to hear Biden’s press secretary (Jen Psaki) insist “I think it’s irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not.” Biden’s Pentagon spokesman (John Kirby) should be called out for saying “We have Americans that get stranded in countries all the time.”

Where’s the value on American life, on human life?

To say this happens “all the time” is simply shameful.

Biden chose to abandon Americans in Afghanistan. Period. Biden lied. He left Americans behind. Because of him, vulnerable Americans and Afghans are now at the mercy of the Taliban.

But this abandonment is just a part of the tragedy. We have armed our enemy for generations. Thanks to the Biden administration, terrorists have acquired $85 billion in military hardware: aircraft, machine guns, ammunition – all of which will be used to conduct attacks against us. Who hands terrorists a gift like this?

This will eventually lead to a great deal of geopolitical instability, and Biden’s actions will now make Americans and the U.S. military throughout the world less secure. Terrorist attacks will ripple across the globe, now that the Taliban have a massive arsenal, a nation and renewed confidence.

And America has lost face on the global stage. Our allies will no longer trust us in our ability to get a job done and to stabilize regions that become powder kegs.

The most important duty of a president is to protect citizens. This commander in chief has done the opposite. Americans sit trapped, helpless, with the ruling Taliban to decide their fate.

President Biden’s actions have not only demonstrated poor leadership and ineptitude in foreign relations, but have also led to the deaths of 13 brave American servicemen. This has been a failed mission, pure and simple.

The leftist media sees a different story, calling the Afghanistan operation a “successful evacuation.” It’s truly sad when it’s come to this. The mainstream media bury the real story, while our nation buries our honored patriots.

Amy Barela, of Tularosa, is the Republican Party of New Mexico’s vice chair of Congressional District 2.

 

