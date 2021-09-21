Aggie QB Maldonado gains offensive award

By Journal staff and wire reports

New Mexico State sophomore quarterback Dino Maldonado has been named the College Sports Madness Independent Offensive Player of the Week.

Maldonado completed 24-of-32 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-35 win over South Carolina State on Saturday.

He became the first Aggie to throw for multiple touchdown passes since Josh Adkins threw three at Liberty Nov. 30, 2019. The California native also became the first Aggie to throw for 300 yards in his first-career start since JJ McDermott threw for 319 yards against Louisiana Tech on Oct. 13, 2007. Current QB coach Chase Holbrook holds the NM State record for most passing yards in a first-career start, 381 yards against SE Louisiana on Aug. 31, 2006.

