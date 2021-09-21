Hispanic cultural group receives $50K grant for film program

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

The National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation in Albuquerque has received a $50,000 grant to help grow film programming at the center.

The award was given by the Bank of America Charitable Foundation to support the NHCC’s Community Film Program at the Bank of America Theatre.

Roberta Ricci, NHCC Foundation executive director, said the organization is “incredibly grateful” for Bank of America’s support. She noted that, in 2014, Bank of America named the 300-person theatre at the NHCC and supported the Paseo de Acequia project.

“Bank of America has been a tremendous partner, and we are thrilled to have them support the film and programming that occurs in the Bank of America Theatre at the Center,” he said. “This funding will significantly enhance the reach and quality of both the film programs and performances in that theater.”

The current season of the NHCC’s Community Film Series runs through June 23, 2022.

According to a recent report by the University of Southern California Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, Hispanic and Latinx actors made up only 4.9% of speaking characters in 1,300 popular films released 2007-19. Further, of the 112 directors involved with the top 100 movies of 2019, only four were Hispanic/Latinx.

Ricci said the Bank of America grant will fund the operating, capital and programming costs associated with presenting films during the Community Film Series highlighting Hispanic and Latinx directors and actors.

“Screenings will encompass themed series and series coordinating with other events and exhibitions at the NHCC, such as films exploring historical events, films by women directors, films related to seasonal celebrations, and selected special previews, and will include a wide variety of classic and contemporary Spanish, Mexican and Latin American films,” she said.

In Jan. 2014, the NHCC established the Bank of America Free Thursday Film Series in conjunction with the purchase of a new state-of-the-art projector for the Bank of America Theatre.

Films are shown free of charge on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, except on holidays. Additional films, some with admission fees, are shown on other dates as screening opportunities present themselves.

Ricci said film industry personnel have come to recognize the Bank of America Theatre as a highly desirable venue for special screenings and premieres.

“This grant will make it possible for the NHCC to secure screening rights for additional films and offer a greater diversity of programming,” Ricci said.

Some of the upcoming projects will include:

• Expanding programming for senior audiences by offering more daytime and weekend screenings, as well as featuring films popular with this audience, such as Mexican films from the “Epocade Oro” (Golden Age) from the mid-1930s to early 1960s.

• Screening films that explore themes of immigration, and the history and culture of Afro-Latinos and Indigenous populations in Latin America.

• Bringing in filmmakers and directors for special screenings or the openings of selected series of films.

• Offering additional activities associated with each film, such as museum tours and musical performances, to add value to selected screenings.

• Expanding outreach to diverse communities across the Albuquerque metro area.

• Acquiring industry-standard equipment that will facilitate successful, immersive film screenings in the Bank of America Theatre.