Three in NM named as National Blue Ribbon schools

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized three elementary schools in New Mexico as National Blue Ribbon awardees for 2021.

The schools, part of 325 chosen nationwide, were selected for overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

They are:

• Mesa Verde Elementary School in Farmington.

• Coronado Elementary School in Hobbs.

• Mesquite Elementary School in Mesquite, just south of Las Cruces.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Cardona said during his Return to School Road Trip, while visiting an awardee school in Palatine, Illinois on Tuesday.

“In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children,” he said. “Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

In its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, according to a news release.

The U.S. Department of Education invites National Blue Ribbon Schools nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.