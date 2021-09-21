Three in NM named as National Blue Ribbon schools

By ABQJournal News Staff

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized three elementary schools in New Mexico as National Blue Ribbon awardees for 2021.

The schools, part of 325 chosen nationwide, were selected for overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

They are:

• Mesa Verde Elementary School in Farmington.

• Coronado Elementary School in Hobbs.

• Mesquite Elementary School in Mesquite, just south of Las Cruces.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Cardona said during his Return to School Road Trip, while visiting an awardee school in Palatine, Illinois on Tuesday.

“In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children,” he said. “Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

In its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, according to a news release.

The U.S. Department of Education invites National Blue Ribbon Schools nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.

 

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


"

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Three in NM named as National Blue Ribbon schools
ABQnews Seeker
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona ... U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized three elementary schools in New Mexico as Nati ...
2
'The world must wake up': Tasks daunting as UN ...
ABQnews Seeker
In person and on screen, world ... In person and on screen, world leaders returned to the United Nations' foremost gathering for the first time in two years on Tuesday with ...
3
Four agencies sued in fatal Deming police shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Attorney: Unarmed victim was on knees ... Attorney: Unarmed victim was on knees
4
Garcia Holmes to again make bid for CD1
ABQnews Seeker
Republican first person to announce campaign ... Republican first person to announce campaign to unseat Stansbury
5
ABQ City Council OKs zero-fare bus program
ABQnews Seeker
Pilot project slated to last for ... Pilot project slated to last for 12 months
6
NM judiciary set to expand pretrial GPS monitoring
ABQnews Seeker
Plan will implement 24/7 alert system, ... Plan will implement 24/7 alert system, on-call judges to track release violators
7
Hispanic cultural group receives $50K grant for film program
ABQnews Seeker
Money to fund costs associated with ... Money to fund costs associated with presenting films highlighting Hispanic and Latinx directors and actors
8
Stapleton facing 26 felony charges
ABQnews Seeker
Racketeering, money laundering among charges Racketeering, money laundering among charges
9
Balloon Fiesta still may alter COVID-19 protocol
ABQnews Seeker
City officials say they have not ... City officials say they have not ruled out requiring proof of vaccination at next month's Albuquerqu ...